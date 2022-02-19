DA Hike: Central Govt Employees Likely to Get a Hike with Arrears in March, Know Details

>Central Government DA Hike: There is good news for the Central Government employees. If you are also waiting for DA Arrears, then you can get great news in the month of March. before Holi, the Modi government can increase the Dearness Allowance by 3 per cent. This increase will be considered effective from January 1, 2022. According to Moneycontrol.com (Hindi) reports, the full salary will be paid to the employees in the month of March, which will also include DA arrears. This DA arrears will be for the salary of January and February.

>How Much will be the DA Arrears from January to June 2020?

In an earlier report, Zee Business quoted Shiv Gopal Mishra of the National Council of JCM, who said that the DA arrears of Level-1 employees range from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. On the other hand, for Level-13 (7th CPC basic pay scale Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900) or Level-14 (pay scale), the DA arrears of the employees will be Rs 1,44,200 and 2,18,200 respectively. If the Union Cabinet gives a green signal to it, the central employees along with over 65 lakh pensioners will further enjoy the linked benefits.

>Hike in DA Allowance to 34 per cent

Advertisement At present, the total Dearness Allowance (DA) is 31 per cent, which may increase to 34 per cent. With the government increasing the DA by 3 per cent, it will become 34 per cent. It will be implemented from January 1, 2022 itself i.e. employees can get the allowance for the month of January and February along with arrears in the salary for the month of March. >What We Know So Far on DA Hike As of now, central government employees are paid a Dearness Allowance of 31 per cent. The most recent hikes were given in July and October 2021, after a months-long freeze in the allowance due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Union Cabinet in October had hiked dearness allowance and dearness relief by 3 per cent to 31 per cent to benefit 47.14 lakh Central Government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners. Advertisement >What is DA? Dearness Allowance is a component of salary of government employees and pensioners. To cope up with the rising inflation, the central government revises DA and DR benefits twice every year – in January and July. DA varies from employee to employee based on whether they work in urban sector, semi-urban sector or the rural sector. The government’s last move had benefitted early 48 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners across India when it hiked DA in October. >For Central Government Employees, DA is Calculated as Under: Dearness Allowance percentage = ((Average of AICPI (Base Year 2001=100) for the past 12 months -115.76)/115.76) x 100. Here, AICPI stands for All-India Consumer Price Index.

