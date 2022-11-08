EPFO Begins Crediting Interest to PF Accounts; Steps to Check your Balance

The process of crediting interests for 2021-2022 into employees’ provident fund (EPF) has begun after a significant delay. The statutory body responsible for this, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), has assured all the beneficiaries that they will face no loss of interest due to the delay. The statutory body tweeted about the process last month, saying that the credited interest rate will be reflected in beneficiaries’ accounts soon. There are multiple ways of checking whether your interest has been credited to your account.

One way is to check your EPFO balance in the passbook. It is easier to check your passbook if you are a registered member or have activated your 12-digit Universal Account Number (UAN), according to The Mint.

Step 1: Go to EPFO’s official website - epfindia.gov.in.

Step 2: On the top of the dashboard, you will find the ‘Services’ section. Click here and pick the ‘For Employees’ option under this section.

Step 3: You should see a new page in front of you. Now choose the ‘Member Passbook’ option mentioned under the ‘Services’. From here, you will be directed to a login page.

Step 4: Log in using your UAN details and password. You will be required to answer a Captcha code as well.

Step 5: After logging in successfully, the portal will direct you to the EPF account. Here, details of the contributions from employees and employers are presented. You will also see the interest earned.

If your employer is more than one organisation, you must check your balance in the passbook with different IDs. Your EPFO IDs are mentioned in your salary slips.

You can also check your balance by sending an SMS or a missed call. Send an SMS reading ‘EPFOHO UAN ENG’ to 7738299899 from your registered mobile number. You can also get your balance details by sending a missed call to 011-22901406 or 9966044425.

In both these facilities, you will only get the details of the overall balance amount, not those of the particular financial year.

