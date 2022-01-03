EPFO Extends Deadline to File PF Nomination. Step by Step Guide to Add EPF Nominee Online

The government has extended the deadlines for multiple sectors in various announcements over the last few days of December. During this spree, Centre-backed Employees Provident Fund Organisation, or EPFO, said that members can now file nomination in their EPF accounts beyond the last day of December, which was the prescribed deadline to do the work. This time, it did not specify a deadline. However, the government-backed retirement body encouraged account holders to file for e-nomination as soon as possible. The retirement body announced the decision in a tweet and said it is extremely important to secure the future of family members by filing the EPF e-nomination.

The latest move came after many users complained of glitches in the EPFO portal while filing for e-nomination. As per several users who complained on Twitter, the EPFO portal is not allowing them to file for a nominee and is showing an error message whenever they are trying to get the job done.

Advertisement

“It is critical for subscribers to register nominations to care for their spouse, children, and parents and to safeguard them through online PF, pension, and insurance," the EPFO had said in a statement. Filing of nomination is aimed at ensuring benefits for the dependents of the PF account holder in event of a mishap with him or her. The nominee will be able to receive benefits from the insurance and pension schemes if such an incident happens to an account holder.

Almost all salaried individuals in India have an account at the Employees Provident Fund Organisation, which serves as a source of income following their retirement. Every month, a certain amount of money is deducted from the employee’s salary, which is credited to him or her after retirement. The same amount of money is also provided by the employee’s company every month.

Even if the EPFO did not specify a deadline to file e-nomination, it reiterated that adding a nominee is an extremely important task and one should do it as soon as possible.

>How to File EPF Nomination Online

Advertisement

Here is how you can file EPF nomination from the official website of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation

Step 1: Open any internet browser and enter the official EPFO website or click at epfindia.gov.in.

Step 2: From the options available, tap on ‘ Service’

Step 3: A new set of options will appear, and you have to choose the one reading - ‘For Employees’

Step 4: Click on ‘Member UAN/ Online Service (OCS/OTP)

Advertisement

Step 5: Log in with the UAN and password that you have set previously

Step 6: Under the ‘Manage Tab’ click on the option reading ‘E-nomination’

Step 7: A tab reading - ‘Provide Details’ will appear on your screen, click on ‘Save’

Step 8: Tap on the ‘Yes’ option to update the family declaration

Step 9: Click on ‘Add Family Details’ and fill in the required information. Note that you can add more than one nominee.

Step 10: Now, click ‘Nomination Details’ to declare the total amount of share. Once done, click on ‘Save EPF Nomination’

Advertisement

Step 11: Select ‘E-sign’ to generate OTP which will appear on the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar number

Note that after this, your e-nomination will be registered with EPFO. You are not required to send any documents to the employer or ex-employer. If any EPFO member is still facing any queries, they can log in to the official website at epfindia.gov.in.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.