Festive Season Discounts: Banks Line Up Cheaper Loans, Special Offers on Debit, Credit Card Spends

Festive Season Discounts: Many banks have introduced attractive offers for customers ahead of the festive season in order to boost credit availability. Banks are looking to make the most of higher optimism among citizens by offering loans at lower interest rates. In recent weeks, big and mid-sized lenders have hit the streets with a range of shopping discounts aimed at the festive season, the busiest time of the year for shopping. The websites of public and private sector banks are full of lucrative shopping offers and a range of discounted banking products.

Here is a look at the festive season offers given by State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Union Bank of India, Central Bank, and SBI Card.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank has announced the launch of ‘Festive Bonanza’, a wide variety of offers for all its customers at the onset of the festive season. The customers can enjoy the benefit of discounts and cashback up to Rs 25,000 which can be availed using the Bank’s credit/ debit cards, internet banking, consumer finance, and cardless EMI. These offers are also available to the customers in the form of EMIs using the Bank’s debit/ credit cards.

They are also offering some exciting offers on loans that include home, automobile, personal, tractor, gold, and two-wheeler loans

The private lender is also offering no-cost on leading brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, Sony, LG, and Voltas among others this facility will be enabled at leading retailers like Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, etc.

State Bank of India

According to an official SBI tweet, “Celebrate the grandeur of Navratri making your wishes come true with SBI. Avail exclusive offers on Car Loans, Personal loans & Gold loans. Apply now on the YONO app or visit https://bank.sbi to know more."

As part of its festive season offer, SBI has waived processing fees on loans. For car loan, EMI starts from Rs 1,551 per lakh, Personal loan EMI starts from Rs 1868 per lakh, and gold loan EMI starts from Rs 3,134 per lakh.

Union Bank of India

According to the Union Bank website, “ Waiver on Processing Charges under Union Home (Including Takeover) & Union Miles Scheme for the Period: 08.08.2022 to 31.01.2023"

Punjab National Bank

According to a newspaper advertisement by PNB, those using digital channels to apply for a home loan will get a concession of 0.05% and for car loans, it will be 0.1%. PNB will not be charging legal and valuation charges on the takeover of home loans from other banks and financial institutions.

Central Bank

As per the Central Bank of India tweet, “Fulfill your dreams this Navratri with our convenient and low-interest loans."

