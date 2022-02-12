Gold Price Jumps to Nearly 2-Month High. Will Gold Prices Fall Anytime Soon?

Gold price jumped to a nearly two-month high to end the week, on the back of rising inflation and amid tension between Russia and Ukraine. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold price future increased .30 per cent to Rs 49.102 for 10 grams at the end of this week. Silver price, however saw a significant drop. The precious metal future dropped 0.39 per cent to Rs 63,020 for a kilogram.

In the international market, spot gold price surged 1.6 per cent to $1,855.17 per ounce by 2.27 02:27 p.m. ET (1927 GMT), its highest level since November 19. US gold futures settled up 0.3 per cent at $1,842.1.

>Will Gold Price in India Jump in the Near Future?

Gold is traditionally considered as a hedge metal against inflation. The US consumer price index soared 7.5 per cent in the 12 months through January, biggest yearly increase 1982. The surge in inflation boosted the yellow metal’s appeal amid a weaker dollar.The escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine also lifted the demand for safe-haven metal. The Ukraine conflict already spooked the global market. US equities had declined in the previous session.

The inflation data will increase the pressure on the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rate aggressively. Federal funds rate futures increased the chances of a 50-bps tightening by the US Federal Reserve at next month’s policy meeting following the inflation data, believed analysts.

>Gold Price Hike: What Analysts Say

“Technically, if April COMEX Gold trades below $1834.00 level, it could witness a bearish momentum up to the support zone at $1820.03-$1812.67. A trade above could push the prices to the resistance zone at $1846.53-$1855.67. Technically, if MCX Gold April trades below Rs 48,830 level witness a bearish momentum up to the support zone at Rs 48,675-48,395. A trade above could push the prices to the resistance zone at Rs 49,115-49,270," said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

