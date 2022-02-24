Gold Price Jumps to Rs 51,396; Highest in a Year as Russia Declares War. Sell or Hold?

Gold price in India hits Rs 51,000-mark on Thursday after Russian President Vladmir Putin had announced to start ‘military operations’ in Ukraine’s Donbass region. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures jumped 2.02 per cent to Rs 51,396 for 10 grams at 1100 hours on February 24. Silver price also witnessed a sharp rally on Thursday. The precious metal price rose 2 per cent to Rs 65,876 for a kilogram on Thursday.

Rising tension between Russia and Ukraine has spooked the market all over the world. “Gold is likely to trade with a positive bias for the day amid a flare-up in tension between Russia and Ukraine," said ICICI Direct in a report.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.