Gold Price Today Drops Below Rs 51,500; Over Rs 4,000 Down in a Week. Time to Invest?

Gold price in India continued to fall on Wednesday. On the Multi-Commodity exchange, the yellow metal future dropped 0.29 per cent to Rs 51,414 at 0918 hours on March 16. Following the global cues, the silver price also tumbled on Wednesday. The precious metal price nosedived 0.55 per cent to Rs 67,947 for a kilogram on March 16.

In the international market, gold price remained flat on Wednesday. Investors were cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting scheduled on Wednesday. Analysts expected an increase in interest rates from the Federal Reserve to contain the rising inflation. Spot gold price was at $1,920.71 per ounce by 0053 GMT, after touching its lowest since March 1 at $1,906 in the last session. US gold futures plunged 0.3 per cent to $1,923.90.

For investors, Dr Ravi Singh, vice president and head of research, ShareIndia said, “Gold prices are in profit booking zone as US treasury yield eases ahead of what is expected to be the Fed’s first rate hike in three years to try to tame soaring inflation that shows no signs of slowing. The hopes for further Russia Ukraine talks has also dampened the safe haven appeal. Buy Zone Above — Rs 51,700 for the target of Rs 52,200. Sell Zone Below — Rs 51,500 for the target of Rs 51,000.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.