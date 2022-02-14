Home » News » Savings And Investments » Gold Price Today Jumps Close to Rs 50,000; Nearly 3-Month High. Buy, Sell or Hold?

Gold price today is expected to remain steady in India
Gold Price Today, February 14, 2022: On MCX, gold futures were up 0.87 per cent to Rs 49,540 for 10 grams at 0925 hours on February 14

Anulekha Ray
Updated: February 14, 2022, 09:39 IST

Gold price in India jumped sharply on Monday amid global tension and surging inflation in the United States. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up 0.87 per cent to Rs 49,540 for 10 grams at 0925 hours on February 14. Silver also rose significantly during early trade. The precious metal future jumped 1.26 per cent to Rs 63,782 for a kilogram on Monday.

In the international market, gold price remained steady after surging to nearly a three-month high in the previous session. Spot gold was steady at $1,859.16 per ounce, as of 0125 GMT. US gold futures jumped 0.9 per cent to $1,859.00 per ounce.

