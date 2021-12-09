Home » News » Savings And Investments » Gold Price Today Nears Rs 48,000. Will Yellow Metal Cross Rs 50,000 by Year-End?

Gold price today remained flat in India
Gold Price Today, December 9, 2021: On MCX, the gold contracts tanked 0.02 per cent to Rs 48,047 for 10 grams at 0930 hours on December 9

Anulekha Ray| News18.com
Updated: December 09, 2021, 09:45 IST

Gold price in India remained flat on Thursday, December 9 following global cues, amid rising Omicron fear. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold contracts tanked 0.02 per cent to Rs 48,047 for 10 grams at 0930 hours on December 9. Silver also remained flat on Thursday. The precious metal futures dropped 0.08 per cent to Rs 61,576 for 100 grams.

Anulekha Ray Anulekha Ray, Senior Subeditor, leads the business vertical of News18.com. She has been covering personal finance for four years.

