Gold Price Today Nears Rs 48,000. Will Yellow Metal Cross Rs 50,000 by Year-End?

Gold price in India remained flat on Thursday, December 9 following global cues, amid rising Omicron fear. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold contracts tanked 0.02 per cent to Rs 48,047 for 10 grams at 0930 hours on December 9. Silver also remained flat on Thursday. The precious metal futures dropped 0.08 per cent to Rs 61,576 for 100 grams.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.