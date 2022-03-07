Gold Price Today Nears Rs 53,500 as Rupee Tumbles; Will Yellow Metal Price Hit Lifetime High?

Gold price in India witnessed a huge surge on Monday as the rupee had hit lifetime low amid Russia-Ukraine war. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold future price surged 1.70 per cent to Rs 53,445 for 10 grams at 1145 hours on March 7. The yellow metal hit all-time high of Rs 56,200 in August 2020 in India. Will gold hit lifetime high again this week amid escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine and continuous imposition of sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s country? Let’s take a look

In the international market, gold price jumped above $2,000-mark for the first time in a year-and-a-half. Spot gold price increased 0.9 per cent to $1,986. During the early trade, the precious metal price hit $2,000.69, highest since August 19, 2020. US gold futures rose 1.3 per cent to $1,992.00.

Gold Price Future Outlook:

“International gold spot and COMEX futures hit $2000/ounce this Monday morning in Asian trade as concerns over Russia-Ukraine conflict pushed investors towards safe-haven assets. Technically, if LBMA Gold trades above $2000 level could witness a Bullish momentum up to $2015-$2022 levels. Support is at $1982-$1970 levels," said Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.

“Domestic gold prices could start stronger this early Monday morning, tracking overseas prices. Technically, if MCX Gold April above 52500 level could witness a bullish momentum up to Rs 52,750-53,000 levels. Support is at Rs 52,350-52,200 levels," Iyer added.

