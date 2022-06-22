ICICI Bank Hikes FD Interest Rates for These Tenors; Check Latest ICICI Bank FD Rates

Private lender ICICI Bank has hiked its fixed deposit interest rates for some tenures by 5 basis points, the bank has said on its website. These new ICICI Bank FD interest rates have come into effect from June 22, Wednesday. The ICICI Bank fixed deposit interest rates have been increased twice in one week with the latest update, as per the lender’s website. The new ICICI Bank FD interest rate comes at a time when the Reserve Bank of India increased its repo rates by 50 basis points during its bi-monthly monetary policy committee meet.

According to the ICICI Bank website, the new FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore. The leading private lender now offers interest rates between 2.75 per cent to 5.75 per cent on term deposits below Rs 2 crore and with tenures between seven days and 10 years. With the latest hike, ICICI Bank FD interest rates for deposits maturing between 185 days to less than one year has been hiked by 5 basis points to 4.65 per cent, while the same has been increased from 5.30 per cent to 5.35 per cent for tenors between one year to two years.

Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore at ICICI Bank effective from June 22, 2022:

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.25 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.25 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.75 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.75 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.75 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public - 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.25 per cent

121 days to 150 days: For General Public - 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.25 per cent

151 days to 184 days: For General Public - 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.25 per cent

185 days to 210 days: For General Public - 4.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.15 per cent

211 days to 270 days: For General Public - 4.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.10 per cent

271 days to 289 days: For General Public - 4.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.10 per cent

290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 4.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.10 per cent

1 year to 389 days: For General Public - 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.85 per cent

390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public - 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.85 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public - 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.85 per cent

18 months to 2 years: For General Public - 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.85 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.85 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 5.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.20 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.50 per cent.

