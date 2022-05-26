ICICI Bank Hikes Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Again; Check Latest FD Rates Here

ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rate: The country’s second largest private sector lender, ICICI Bank has again hiked the interest rates of its fixed deposits, days after increasing its FD rates for some tenors. The new ICICI Bank FD interest rates will come into effect from today, that is May 26. The ICICI Bank FD interest rates have been hiked for Domestic, NRO and NRE deposits, the bank said in a notification.

It is applicable on deposits above Rs 2 crore and up to Rs 5 crore at the ICICI bank. The ICICI Bank FD interest rate hike comes as a direct result of the RBI increasing its repo rates.

Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits above Rs 2 crore up to Rs 5 crore at ICICI Bank from May 26, 2022:

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.00 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.00 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.25 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.25 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 3.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.40 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public - 4.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.25 per cent

121 days to 150 days: For General Public - 4.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.25 per cent

151 days to 184 days: For General Public - 4.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.25 per cent

185 days to 210 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.50 per cent

211 days to 270 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.50 per cent

271 days to 289 days: For General Public - 4.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.70 per cent

290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 4.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.70 per cent

1 year to 389 days: For General Public - 4.95 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.95 per cent

390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public - 4.95 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.95 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public - 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

18 months to 2 years: For General Public - 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.25 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.25 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.25 per cent

According to the ICICI Bank website, “You can open a fixed deposit account with us through a number of channels like internet banking or mobile banking. If you prefer accessing our banking services in-person, simply visit the branch of ICICI Bank that is near to you to open your fixed deposit account." The ICICI Bank FD rate hike comes after the RBI’s off cycle monetary policy committee meet that saw an increase in its repo rates by 40 basis points to tame inflation.

