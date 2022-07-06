ICICI Direct: Earn in Thousands Without Investing a Single Rupee With This Scheme; Know More

There are several ways of having a side income — from investing in the stock markets to opening small savings scheme accounts, people have different preferences of earning money. There are several ways if to earn some extra income and utilise your free time, and refer and earn porgrammes are a good way to do both. Several companies have a referral programme, whereby one user can refer his or her friends to receive benefits from the company by making them open an account with the specific firm. Brokerage firm ICICI Direct also has a refer and earn facility which can act as an excellent side income source for you, fetching you thousands of rupees each month.

How to Avail ICICI Direct Refer and Earn Opportunity?

First of all, you need to have a demat account with ICICI Direct. To avail this offer, all you need to do is go to the ICICI Direct website and click on the ‘Refer and Earn’ tab. You can also enter this link on your browser to get started — https://secure.icicidirect.com/content/referafriendlanding . Once you land on the page, you will see a note reading “Generate referral link and share this personalised link directly with your friends". Below this, there is a box where you need to enter your registered mobile number and click on the “Go" option after which a link will be created. Share this link with your friends to earn money.

How Much Can I Earn With ICICI Direct Refer and Earn?

The referrer will get Rs 100 when the referred user opens demat and trading account successfully with ICICIdirect, says the brokerage firm on its website. The referrer also will get additional Rs 400 if the referred user places a trade in equity, F&O or commodities segment within 30 days of account opening. This means you can earn Rs 500 for each person you refer to given that he or she opens the link while also does some trading.

You can refer a maximum of 100 customers in a month. “The client will not receive any referral benefit for customers referred beyond the limit that has been specified. This change will come into effect on 4th August 2021," said the ICICI Direct on its website.

Invest Nothing, Earn in Thousands

Therefore, even if 10 people open an account with your reference, you will receive Rs 1,000. Out of these 10 people, if five of them do trading within a month, you will receive Rs 2,000. Therefore, you can receive as much as Rs 3,000 per month, with the best part being that this is not the maximum amount you may earn. You also do not have to invest anything and the ICICI Direct refer and earn programme can be a good side income source.

When Will You Get the Money?

You will receive the referral reward within seven working days once referee account is activated i.e. demat and trading account is opened after complete document and application verification in lines with the SEBI / Exchange regulations and internal policies and procedures of the company, as per ICICI Direct website.

