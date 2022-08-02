Insurance Company Launches Plan for Diabetes and Hypertension Patients; See Benefits

Insurance firm Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited has launched a new health policy for people with diabetes and hypertension. The new rider plan, known as Smart Health+ Disease Management Plan will provide coverage for diabetes, hypertension and its complications from Day 1, thereby offering complete peace of mind to customers living with diabetes and hypertension. The plan was launched keeping in mind the high number of people in India who suffer from these diseases. The rider is available for those who sign up for the ReAssure plan.

“It is important to note that these customers are at a higher risk of needing hospitalisation and hence need of immediate cover," Niva Bupa, formerly known as Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited, said in a press release on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The plan is intended to give confidence to people suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension to live life without worry, the company said. The SmartHealth+ Disease Management Rider will also offer quarterly health check-ups and discount of up to 20 per cent on health insurance renewal premium on managing a healthy lifestyle.

Niva Bupa said it conducted an internal research with consumers, which revealed that most people suffering from diabetes and hypertension feel restricted with the waiting period of two to four years, even after paying extra loading premiums. As per industry reports, conditions such as diabetes and hypertension are on the rise in India owing to various factors such as rapid urbanisation, sedentary lifestyle, and unhealthy diets among others.

Given that a significant percentage of the Indian population suffers from diabetes and hypertension, Niva Bupa has introduced the plan that ensures that customers suffering from such conditions need not go through the mandatory waiting period or pay loading premiums, which is applicable in regular retail health insurance plans and get coverage for diabetes and hypertension from the first day itself.

As per data by the World Health Organisation, diabetes is a growing challenge in India with an estimated 72.96 million cases of diabetes in adult population of India. In another report released by the India Council for Medical Research this year revealed that, one in four adults in India suffers from hypertension and only 10 per cent of patients have their blood pressure under control.

Advertisement

Announcing the launch Bhabatosh Mishra, Director - Underwriting, Products and Claims, Niva Bupa Health Insurance said, “We are happy to announce the launch of Smart Health+ Disease Management Rider, which is intended to make ReAssure smarter, all-inclusive, and more accessible for customers. At Niva Bupa we feel that people suffering from diabetes and hypertension should not be living a life full of constraints and restrictions. While it is important for them to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle to manage their health condition, we want to give them the freedom to live their life without any worries. The Smart Health+ Disease Management Rider will assure them of access to best healthcare services from Day 1 itself."

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here