ManipalCigna Launches Cashless OPD Coverage: Annual Checkup, Doctor Consultation, Key Benefits

ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited has launched ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime, a cashless OPD coverage insurance, finances from day to day healthcare expenses such as doctor’s consultation fees, prescribed diagnostic tests and pharmacy.

“In India, approximately 65 per cent of the total health care expenditures are out of pocket expenses, which are not covered by most health insurance policies in the market. Therefore, to help reduce the burden of out-of-pocket spending, ManipalCigna’s new Cashless OPD coverage under ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime gives policy holders option of Rs 20,000, Rs 30,000 or Rs 50,000 per policy year, to cover for expenses they incur on outpatient expenses, including dental, vision, physical doctor consultation fees, prescribed medicines, etc," said the company in a press release.

Benefits of ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime

Advertisement

The ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime provides following OPD benefits different from the other health insurance policies:

- Annual Health Check-up from first year onwards

- Doctor Consultation – Physical with over 6000 Doctors, 16-plus major consultation specialties, both Hospital and Clinic based network

- Prescribed Diagnostic Expenses across more than 20 chains and individual centres for all major lab tests

- Prescribed Pharmacy Expenses for 1.60 Lac + medicine items across 27,105l pin-codes in 2890 cities, and store pick-up in over 570 cities

- The plan provides 24X7 Unlimited Tele Consultations in 16 major Indian languages with over 10000 Doctors

- Reward points of up to 20 per cent on renewal premium for achieving daily step count

- Domestic second opinion for 36 listed Critical Illnesses

- The plan provides condition management program. There are discounts on prescribed medicines, lab tests and health supplements.

To avail these OPD benefits, policyholders just need to book cashless services for themselves and their dependents on ManipalCigna App. “ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime also comes with an option to earn attractive rewards points of up to 20 per cent of your base premium for completing the number of predefined steps towards wellness in a day. These reward points can be used towards a discount on your renewal premium. A Cashless OPD cover provides many other cost benefits that can help individuals save a lot of money over time," said the company in a press release.

Speaking about the new cashless OPD coverage, Prasun Sikdar, Managing Director and CEO, ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited, said, “We at ManipalCigna believe in constantly innovating our product line to offer not just health insurance but a complete healthcare solution. Our new digitally enabled, unique App based Cashless OPD proposition under ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime helps our customers reduce the burden of out-of-pocket spending at just a click of a button."

Advertisement

“Cashless OPD cover is especially beneficial to people with higher out of pocket expenses or parents with infants or young children prone to ailments that require over-the-counter medicines or get tests done quite frequently. These expenses add up to a lot, but go unnoticed by most health insurance plans. Thus people who require regular OPD consultations can benefit greatly from a health insurance plan which helps cover their OPD expenditures on cashless basis and lets you stay fit with simplified wellness offerings," he added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.