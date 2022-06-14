NPS Update: Have Queries on National Pension System? Now Get Your Answers on WhatsApp

NPS Update: The National Pension System or NPS was launched by the central government for employees who want to secure their future after retirement but do not want to take any risk while investing money. NPS is a retirement saving option where individuals can contribute a monthly amount to withdraw regular income after retirement. However, having an NPS account means that, like other facilities, users from time to time may need some assistance regarding various things. To make the process of resolving queries even smoother, the National Pension System Trust (NPST) has now launched its WhatsApp service for NPS subscribers.

NPS Trust WhatsApp Service

In a tweet dated June 7, the NPS Trust wrote, “Dear Subscribers, NPS Trust is on WhatsApp now to address your queries on NPS." The service has been launched for anyone who has an active internet connection, and is a WhatsApp user. Millions of citizens in India use WhatsApp as their primary messaging platform currently.

How to Use NPS WhatsApp Number to Resolve Issues

1. This is applicable only if you have a WhatsApp number. If not, open an account on WhatsApp and write ‘Hi’ and send it to the NPS WhatsApp number 918588852130.

2. Now, after selecting the NPS option, choose between your queries related to entry age, benefits, eligibility among others.

3. If your query does not match, you need to type a message reading ‘Need more hep’. You will receive a reply saying “Please mail your queries to grievances@npstrust.org.in / contact us at 011-47207700 for us to assist you with a response to your query!"

4. If your query does match, the NPS Trust WhatsApp system will give you your answers. You can alternatively call 022-2499 3499 or toll free number 1800 222 080 to help with your issues.

What is NPS

The National Pension System (NPS) is a voluntary, defined contribution retirement savings scheme designed to enable the subscribers to make optimum decisions regarding their future through systematic savings during their working life. “NPS seeks to inculcate the habit of saving for retirement amongst the citizens. It is an attempt towards finding a sustainable solution to the problem of providing adequate retirement income to every citizen of India," says the NPS Trust website.

Under NPS, individual savings are pooled in to a pension fund which are invested by PFRDA regulated professional fund managers as per the approved investment guidelines in to the diversified portfolios comprising of Government Bonds, Bills, Corporate Debentures and Shares. These contributions would grow and accumulate over the years, depending on the returns earned on the investment made. Ayone between 18 to 70 years of age can join the scheme.

