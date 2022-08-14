PF News: How Much Money Do You Have in Your EPF Account? 4 Ways You Can Check it

The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) is a retirement saving scheme in which, every month, a certain amount is deducted from the employee’s salary and transferred to the EPF account. The retirement fund body- Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allow the employees to keep a check on their balance. Working professionals who make contributions EPF scheme earn a specific rate of interest each year. EPF contributors should be aware that they can check their balance at any time using a variety of methods. In case you experience trouble checking your balance, follow the steps outlined below:

Check EPF Balance via EPFO portal

Advertisement

Open the EPFO website, www.epfindia.gov.in.

Then navigate to the employee’s section and click on ‘Member Passbook’

Now enter your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.

Shortly, your PF passbook will appear on the screen where you will be able to see the total balance.

Check EPF Balance via Umang App

The government launched the Umang app to provide citizens with one-stop access to a variety of government services. Through this app, employees can also check their EPF balance. In order to do so:

Download the Umang Application on your Phone

Provide your phone number and complete a one-time registration.

Once done, you can use the software to submit claims, view your EPF Passbook, and track your claims.

CEPF Balance via SMS

If your UAN is registered with the EPFO then it is much easier for you to view the EPF balance through SMS. Just sending an SMS to 7738299899 will provide you with information about your most recent contribution and PF balance. To get the details, type a message in this format -‘EPFOHO UAN ENG’ and send it to the above-mentioned number.

If you have a language barrier, type the first three letters of your desired language after ‘EPFOHO UAN’. For example, to receive the message in Marathi, type ‘EPFOHO UAN MAR’.

Advertisement

EPF Balance via Missed call

If you have already registered on the UAN site, you can access the information regarding the balance by dialling 011-22901406 from your registered mobile number.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here