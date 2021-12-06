PF Rule Update: Step-by-Step Guide to Withdraw EPF Money via Umang App, UAN Portal

>How to Withdraw PF Money: Employees across India are required mandatorily to have an Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account, commonly referred to as a PF account to utilise the funds post retirement. The Employees Provident Fund Organisation, or EPFO, the top retirement body of the central government, has designed the scheme for employees so that they can fall back on the corpus acquired from it after they retire. If you are planning to withdraw PF money that you have saved, you need to know that you can do it partly or take the whole savings out as per your need.

According to the rules set by the EPFO, an employee, during his or her tenure, has to contribute at least 12 per cent of his or her basic salary each month. The same amount needs to be contributed by the employer too. The amount in the PF account is subject to gaining 8.5 per cent interest as per current rules. An employee is eligible to withdraw PF money post retirement or if he or she has been unemployed for two months. To withdraw EPF money, your Universal Account Number or UAN must be linked to you Aadhaar number

The EPFO has recently notified that the PF money can be withdrawn via the government’s UMANG App — an unified app to access various pan-India services. It can also be withdrawn via the UAN portal.

>Step-by-Step Guide to Withdraw EPF Money Using UMANG App

>Step 1: Download the UMANG App from Google Playstore or Apple App Store

>Step 2: Open the app and click on New User option

>Step 3: Register yourself on the UMANG App following the instructions like setting an MPIN using OTP

>Step 4: After you are registered, log in to the app and select the All Services option from the dropdown menu

>Step 5: Click on EPFO and select the Raise Claim option from the dropdown menu

>Step 6: Submit your EPF UAN number to generate the OTP

>Step 7: Submit the One Time Password (OTP) sent to your registered mobile number and select the type of withdrawal before filling up the form

>Step 8: You will receive an acknowledgement slip or a claim reference number after you submit the request successfully. You can use this reference number to track the withdrawal request.

>How to Withdraw EPF Money Using UAN Portal

>Step 1: Go to the UAN portal at https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/. After this, log in with your UAN and password. Enter the captcha and proceed with signing in.

>Step 2: Go to the ‘Online Services’ tab on the top, drop-down menu and click on the ‘Claim (Form-31, 19 & 10C)’ option.

>Step 3: This will take you to a new page with all the member details, KYC details and so on. Fill out your bank account number and click on ‘Verify’. Then you need to fill in the reason for leaving the services of PF.

>Step 4: A pop-up will appear named, ‘Certificate of Undertaking’. Click on ‘Yes’.

>Step 5: Go to the drop-down menu again and select the ‘I Want To Apply For’ option and from there choose the ‘Only PF withdrawal (Form 19)’ option.

>Step 6: Fill in the ‘Complete Address’ section and upload scanned copies of your Passbook or Cheque.

>Step 7: Select the tick option on the disclaimer and click on the ‘Get Aadhaar OTP’ option. From there fill in the OTP received on your registered and linked mobile number. After this, submit the application.

>Step 8: After submitting this form, follow the same steps and submit ‘Form 10C’ via the portal. The amount you requested should be deposited into your registered bank account within 15 to 20 days.

