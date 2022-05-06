PF Update: EPFO Likely to Credit Interest Early This Year; How to Check PF Balance

PF Update: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation or EPFO added over 14 lakh members in February, 4 per cent more than 12.37 lakh enrolled in the same month a year ago. “The provisional payroll data of EPFO released today highlights that EPFO has added 14.12 lakh net subscribers in the month of February, 2022," a labour ministry statement said last month. The interest credit to EPFO accounts is expected to be credited early this year, according to various media reports.

Almost all salaried individuals in India have an account at the Employees Provident Fund Organisation, which serves as a source of income following their retirement. Every month, a certain amount of money is deducted from the employee’s salary, which is credited to him or her after retirement. The same amount of money is also provided by the employee’s company every month.

EPFO currently provides an interest rate of 8.5 per cent per annum. The credit is expected soon. During this time, checking your PF balance will be important. You can check it in many ways. Here is how to check PF balance on EPFO platform and via SMS.

How to Check EPFO Balance via EPFO Website

You will be able to check your PF balance using the EPFO portal run by the government using your activated Universal Account Number (UAN). You can also download and print your e-passbook using this portal.

- For this, you have to log on to www.epfindia.gov.in and click on the ‘For Employees’ option under the ‘Our Services’ dropdown menu.

- Then, click on the ‘Member Passbook’ option under ‘Services’, where you have to provide your UAN number and password to view your passbook.

- You must have an activated UAN to access this service and it will not be available if your Universal Account Number has not been activated by your employer.

- If you do not have a UAN, click on the link epfoservices.in/epfo/ and select you state before clicking on you office link.

- Enter your PF Account Number, name and registered mobile number and click ‘Submit’. You will be able to view your PF balance.

How to Check EPFO Balance via SMS

- EPFO members, whose UANs are registered with the retirement body, can get details of their most recent contributions and provident fund balance though an SMS.

- All you have to do is send the SMS to 7738299899 with the text “EPFOHO UAN ENG". ‘ENG’ here denotes the first three letters of your language of preference, in this case English. If you want to get the SMS in Tamil, you can write ‘TAM’, ‘BEN’ for Bengali, ‘HIN’ for Hindi and so on. The service is available in 10 different languages.

- In this regard, you should also not forget to sync your UAN with your bank account, Aadhaar and PAN, as EPFO stores details of its members. You can also ask your employer to do the seeding for you.

