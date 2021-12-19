PhonePe Health Insurance Starts from Rs 999: Know Salient Features, How to Buy

Walmart-owned Indian digital payments firm PhonePe has announced the launch of its latest health insurance plan that starts at just Rs 999, aimed at first time buyers. The health insurance plan, Health@999, is suitable for people buying their first health insurance, PhonePe said in a press release. The latest offering is the first of its kind in the Indian digital payments space and provides comprehensive health coverage at an affordable price. The simple, three-step process that only requires customers to provide basic details to buy the new polity is the salient feature of the PhonePe health insurance, the company further added.

“The highlight of the product is the simple 3-step process that only requires the user to provide details like name, age, gender, and email ID to buy the policy, eliminating the otherwise cumbersome processes that new and young buyers are deterred by," PhonePe said in the press statement on the health insurance policy.

Health@999 provides a host of services for its low price point. The policy offers coverage for hospitalisation expenses including in-patient and ICU hospitalisation, daycare procedures, ambulance charges, and Ayush treatment among others, as per the company. “The cashless hospital network for the plan stretches across 7600 hospitals in the country. Health @999 can be availed via PhonePe instantly and comes with the lifetime renewability feature," PhonePe further said.

>Here is how to buy PhonePe Health@999 health insurance

Step 1: Login to the PhonePe app and choose the Insurance tab

Step 2: Click on the Health @999 icon

Step 3: Choose your age group and the required Health Insurance cover amount

Step 4: Add your basic details such as name, gender, date of birth, and email id

Step 5: Click on Buy and make the payment to get your policy instantly

“The Health@999 is designed for first-time insurance buyers, giving them access to high quality and affordable Health Insurance. We believe that 335+ million PhonePe users will greatly benefit from this offering which can be purchased quickly and easily on the PhonePe app," said Gunjan Ghai, vice president and head of insurance at PhonePe.

“Our offering is designed with the idea that all Indians deserve access to high quality and affordable Health Insurance - irrespective of their income, or education status. PhonePe with its deep expertise in bringing the best Insurance products to the market will help its users make better and smarter choices to reduce the financial risk of unforeseen events in their lives," he added.

A health insurance policy is important for any individual as it covers several medical expenses that may arise due to a certain illness, including hospitalisation costs, cost of medicines or doctor consultation fees. There are two types of health insurance in general — mediclaim plans and critical illness insurance plans. While mediclaim plans cover costs like those of hospitalisation, critical illness insurance plans cover expenses that may arise due to a life-threatening disease.

Health insurances are important as anyone of us may suffer from a disease at any time, mostly without any warning. The cost of treating that disease can incur a severe financial burden on you or your family, which may mean that you have to lose out on other important things in life. A good health insurance covers large number of critical illnesses, gives you flexibility to choose your covers, does not charge a higher premium over time and has a large hospital network for easy access to medical treatment.

