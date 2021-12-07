PM Kisan 10th Installment to be Released Soon; How to Check PM Kisan Beneficiary Status

>Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi: The central government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi is likely to release the 10th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi or PM Kisan benefits between December 15 to 25, that is, in a few days time. Under this scheme, many farmers will get Rs 4,000 instead of the allocated Rs 2,000 this time. The ninth and 10th installments will be coupled for some farmers, which is why they will get more money. This is because many farmers did not get money when the ninth installment of the PM Kisan scheme was released by the Centre earlier.

The PM Kisan scheme is one of the many government-backed pension plans started by the Narendra Modi government. The scheme was announced in December 2018 to back farmer families who need financial support. PM Modi had flagged off the scheme in February 2019. The Centre has so far spent Rs 43,000 crore for the PM KISAN scheme in financial year 2022 to help out farmer families, according to reports.

A note on the PM Kisan website describes the scheme as, “Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PIV-KISAN) is a new Central Sector Scheme to provide income support to all landholding farmers’ families in the country to supplement their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs. Under the Scheme, the entire financial liability towards transfer of benefit to targeted beneficiaries will be borne by Government of India."

On this note, it can be said that farmers can expect good news from the Centre within a few days when their quarterly income will be credited to their PM Kisan accounts. In case of any doubts, the beneficiaries can log in to the official website of PM Kisan at pmkisan.gov.in.

Every farmer family, who comes under the ambit of PM Kisan, is eligible to get Rs 6,000 per year from the government, in three installments of Rs 2,000 each. This is done over a period of three quarterly installments throughout the year. All landholding farmer families, which have cultivable landholding in their names, are eligible to get benefit under the PM Kisan scheme. However, institutional landholders and those who pay income taxes are not eligible under the plan.

Farmer families who benefit from the PM Kisan scheme must note that beneficiary list would be put on view at the Panchayats for them to see. This is to ensure better transparency of information. This apart, the states and Union Territories who are part of the scheme would be responsible to notify the the sanction of benefit to the farmer families through an official system generated SMS. Farmers, who are part of the PM Kisan scheme, can also check the beneficiary status through the Farmers Corner in the government’s official PM Kisan portal.

>Here is How to Check PM Kisan Beneficiary Status

Step 1: Go to the website pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: From the homepage, you will be able to see a separate section called the Farmers Corner

Step 3: In the Farmers Corner section, there is a tab called ‘Beneficiary Status’. Click on that

Step 4: Alternatively, you can also directly go to the link https://pmkisan.gov.in/BeneficiaryStatus.aspx

Step 5: After you land on the required page, enter any one of the details — Aadhaar number, PM Kisan account number or your registered mobile number

Step 6: After filling in the details, click on the Get Data option. You will then be able to see the beneficiary status.

