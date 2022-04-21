PM KISAN 11th Installment Likely Soon: Is eKYC Mandatory for Farmers to Get Rs 2,000?

PM KISAN 11th Installment: The eKYC deadline for PM KISAN has been extended by a few days even as lakhs of beneficiary farmers are awaiting their PM KISAN 11th installment amount. It is anticipated that the amount will be credited to eligible farmers’ accounts in the coming weeks, according too several reports. “Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st May 2022," a note on the PM KISAN website says. Previously, this deadline was fixed on May 22 this year.

While there are no official words yet, the beneficiary farmers under this scheme might receive their installment of Rs 2,000 soon, which will be credited in their bank accounts as per reports. Last year, the PM KISAN installment was transferred on May 15. So this year, farmers can expect the 11th installment at that time.

Is e-KYC Compulsory to Get PM KISAN 11th Installment?

The PM KISAN website says that “eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. Pls. contact nearest CSC centres for Biometric authentication". The government has also made it clear that the process in compulsory. So, it is advisable that eligible farmers complete their PM KISAN eKYC as soon as possible to get their next installment in a hassle free way. However, since the deadline has been extended, if the installment comes before May 31, PM KISAN eKYC should not be mandatory. But any installment that comes after the date will need farmers to complete the process.

How to do PM KISAN eKYC?

A note on the PM KISAN website says, “Aadhar based eKYC through OTP Authentication has been temporarily suspended." This means that eligible farmers will not be able to complete their eKYC using OTP authentication with Aadhaar at this moment. They can only complete PM KISAN eKYC using biometric authentication. This can be done when the farmer visits the nearest Common Service Center (CSC) and show their other and provide other biometric details. This is necessary to get the 11th installment of the PM KISAN scheme. An amount of Rs 2,000 will be deposited in the eligible farmers’ accounts after eKYC is done offline. If the beneficiary farmer gives out incorrect details, he or she will be liable for the transferred benefit and will also have to pay penalties for the same. Previously, this could be done online on the official PM KISAN website.

What is PM KISAN Scheme?

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, or PM Kisan Scheme is a special drive launched by the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the PM Kisan scheme, eligible landholding farmers families get Rs 2,000 every four months, which is Rs 6,000 annually. The money is provided each year in three installments, in April-July, August-November and December-March. The PM Kisan Scheme was started in December 2018 to provide pension to such farmer families who need financial support.

