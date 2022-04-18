PM KISAN 11th Installment Likely Soon; Steps to Check Beneficiary Status Online

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan): The central government is likely to release the 11th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, or PM Kisan Scheme, in the coming weeks. While there are no official words yet, the beneficiary farmers under this scheme might receive their installment of Rs 2,000 which will be credited in their bank accounts as per reports. But how much money does Under the PM Kisan scheme, eligible landholding farmers families get Rs 2,000 every four months, which is Rs 6,000 annually.

The PM Kisan scheme is one of the many government-backed pension plans started by the Narendra Modi government. The scheme was announced in December 2018 to back farmer families who need financial support. PM Modi had flagged off the scheme in February 2019. The Centre has so far provided over Rs 1.57 lakh crore to farmers who are registered under PM Kisan scheme. The government has already released the 10th installment under the PM-KISAN scheme, which has benefitted lakhs of farmers.

Advertisement

Farmer families who benefit from the PM Kisan scheme must note that beneficiary list would be put on view at the Panchayats for them to see. This is to ensure better transparency of information. This apart, the states and Union Territories who are part of the scheme would be responsible to notify the the sanction of benefit to the farmer families through an official system generated SMS. Farmers, who are part of the PM Kisan scheme, can also check the beneficiary status through the Farmers Corner in the government’s official PM Kisan portal.

Here is How to Check PM Kisan Beneficiary Status

Advertisement

Step 1: Go to the website pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: From the homepage, you will be able to see a separate section called the Farmers Corner

Step 3: In the Farmers Corner section, there is a tab called ‘Beneficiary Status’. Click on that

Step 4: Alternatively, you can also directly go to the link https://pmkisan.gov.in/BeneficiaryStatus.aspx

Step 5: After you land on the required page, enter any one of the details — Aadhaar number, PM Kisan account number or your registered mobile number

Step 6: After filling in the details, click on the Get Data option. You will then be able to see the beneficiary status.

Advertisement

PM Kisan Eligibility Criteria

Any government scheme has a certain eligibility criteria, based on which benefits are released. For PM Kisan scheme, mall and marginal farmers who are Indian nationals are eligible. Apart from this, all landholding farmers’ families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme. PM Kisan 11th installment is expected to be released soon, where beneficiary farmers will get Rs 2,000 in their accounts directly.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.