PM Kisan Scheme: How to Avail PM Kisan Benefits, Eligibility; Who Can Apply, Who Can't?

>Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan): The central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly started crediting the 10th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi to crores of farmers across the country. Under the PM Kisan scheme, eligible landholding farmers families get Rs 2,000 every four months, which is Rs 6,000 annually. The PM Kisan scheme is one of the most beneficial schemes targetted at farmers’ benefits. It was flagged by the central government under PM Modi years back. The Centre has so far provided Rs 1.57 lakh crore to farmers who are registered under PM Kisan scheme.

>Here is everything you need to know to get the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi or PM Kisan Scheme:

Advertisement

>PM Kisan Features:

According to the PM Kisan website, this is a central sector scheme with 100 per cent funding from the government of India. Under this scheme, an amount of Rs 6,000 is released by the Centre annually to landholding farmer families — including the husband, wife and minor children. The fund is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries to avoid any discrepancies.

It is the responsibility of the state and Union Territory governments to

State Government and UT administration will identify the farmer families which are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines, says the website.

>Documents Required for PM Kisan

The documents that should be furnished before the authorities include proof of name, age, gender and category (SC/ST). Apart from this, the Aadhaar Number of the beneficiary is also required. Documents confirming ownership of land and bank account details of the beneficiary is also required.

>PM Kisan Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement

Any government scheme has a certain eligibility criteria, based on which benefits are released. For PM Kisan scheme, mall and marginal farmers who are Indian nationals are eligible. Apart from this, all landholding farmers’ families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

>Who Cannot Apply for PM Kisan Scheme?

As per the PM Kisan Website, these are the categories who cannot avail PM Kisan benefits:

a) All institutional Land holders

Advertisement

b) Farmer families in which one or more of its members belong to following

categories:-

i. Former and present holders of constitutional posts

ii. Former and present ltlinisters/ State Ministers and former/present members of Lok sabha/ Rajya sabha/ state Legislative Assemblies/ State Legislative councils, former and present tt/ayors of Municipal corporations, former and present Chairpersons of District Panchayats.

iii. All serving or retired officers and employees of central and state government ministries or offices

iv. All individuals receiving a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 or more

Advertisement

v. All persons who paid lncome Tax in last assessment year

vi. Working professionals like doctors, professors, engineers etc.

>How Much has the Centre Spent So Far on PM Kisan?

Earlier, government sources had told CNBC TV18 that the Centre has so far spent Rs 43,000 crore for the PM KISAN scheme in financial year 2022 to help out farmer families. With the release of the third installment for December to March quarter, the Rs 65,000 crore budget allocated for this fiscal will be used up, the sources further said. They added that a further Rs 500 crore to Rs 1,000 crore may be additionally needed for PM KISAN in FY22 as more and more farmers are registering for the scheme.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.