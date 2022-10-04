PNB Introduces WhatsApp Banking for Customers and Non-Customers; Know How to Activate

PNB WhatsApp Banking: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday said it has introduced banking services through WhatsApp for both customers and non-customers.

How to Activate WhatsApp Banking?

Customers can activate the banking facility on WhatsApp by sending hi/hello on number customers +919264092640 on WhatsApp, the state-owned lender said in a statement.

Non-financial services such as balance inquiry, last five transactions, stop cheque, request cheque book to its account holders can be availed through the WhatsApp banking service, it said.

At present, Punjab National Bank (PNB) would be offering non-financial services such as balance inquiry, last five transactions, stop cheque, request cheque book to its account holders through the WhatsApp banking service.

Advertisement

Other informative services that would be provided to both account and non-account holders include online account opening, enquire bank deposit/loan products, digital products, NRI services, locate branch/ATM, opt-in, opt-out options, it said.

The WhatsApp banking service will be available 24×7, including holidays, on both android and iOS-based mobile phones.

PNB Increases Home Loan Rates

Recently, PNB has hiked the interest rate on home loans. The bank has hiked the repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) by 50 basis points (100 bps = 1%) from 7.70% to 8.40%.

Along with this, the bank has also hiked the marginal cost of funds lending rate (MCLR) by 0.05% on all tenures. The bank has announced a hike in base rate by 5 bps. “The Base rate has been revised from 8.75% to 8.80% w.e.f. 01-10-2022," said the bank’s website.

The hike in interest rate, typically charged on a home loan, has come after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the key policy rate consequently for the fourth time since May 2022.

Advertisement

All the home loans disbursed by banks are currently linked to an external benchmarking lending rate (RLLR). With the latest hike in RLLR by 50 bps, here is an example showing how much your EMI outgo is likely to impact.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here