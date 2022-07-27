SBI Contactless Card Transaction: What is it? How to Activate Via SMS, YONO App

The State Bank of India, which is the country’s largest lender, has in place an option to enable contactless debit card services. Under this system, a debit card holder does not need to enter his or her card PIN number while paying via PoS terminals at a store, restaurant or others. It can also make online payments, and withdraw cash across India and around the world. SBI Global Contactless Debit Card comes with an EMV Chip which provides additional security.

SBI Contactless Debit Card: How Does it Work?

A customer can make electronic payments by just waving the contactless card near the PoS terminal without any need for dipping or swiping the card on PoS. In this way, it is ensured that the debit card will always be in the customer’s custody.

The PIN will not be prompted if the NFC enabled Card is being used at NFC terminal for transaction up to Rs 5000. Maximum such five contactless transactions without PIN are permitted per day, as per the website of the State Bank of India. This feature is available on RuPay, MasterCard and VISA variants of the SBI global international debit card.

The lender had in a recent tweet notified the usage of the SBI contactless debit card system. “Enjoy the convenience and safety to pay with your SBI Visa Debit Card. Activate contactless transactions on your card by sending an SMS SWON NFC CCCCC to 09223966666 or via the #SBI website. Note: CCCCC last 5 digits of your card. T&C apply," it said.

How to Activate SBI Global International Contactless Debit Card System?

Presently, Contactless (NFC) transaction enablement is available through SBI Internet Banking, Branch, SBI Quick app, YONO Lite (Mobile App) and SMS only. Development is underway in other modes, the SBI said in a note. Here are two ways you can activate the contactless transaction system on SBI debit cards:

Via SMS

Customers with SBI Global International Debit Cards can send an SMS to 09223966666 from their registered mobile numbers with the text: SWON NFC CCCCC to activate contactless transactions. To switch off the same, an SMS reading SWOFF NFC CCCCC should be sent to the same number. Note in this case that CCCCC is the last 5 digits of your debit card number.

Via YONO App

- Log in to the SBI YONO app using your ID and password or MPIN

- Go to Menu > Service Request > ATM/ Debit Card

- Now, select the Manage Card option and then select your account and card number

- Select NFC Enable / Disable ON – OFF and click on the Submit option

It must be noted in this case that existing debit cards, in which international, card not present (e-Commerce) and contactless transactions have not been done during the past 12 months, are blocked for these contactless transactions.

