SBI Is Offering Cheapest 8.4% Interest On Home Loans; This Much CIBIL Score Is Needed

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, is offering a concession of 15-30 basis points on its home loans from October 4, 2022, to January 31, 2023. During the ongoing festive season, it is now offering home loans in the range of 8.40-9.05 per cent depending upon the CIBIL score, compared with the normal rates of 8.55-9.05 per cent. Apart from this, there are zero processing fees on SBI’s regular and top-up home loans.

What is CIBIL Score?

Advertisement

CIBIL score is a credit score of an individual. It scales the credit discipline of the person between 300 and 900. The higher the score, the better it is. Generally, a score above 750 is considered good where the chances of loan approval become higher. The score gives an overall indication of the individual’s creditworthiness and history. Also, the CIBIL report (which has the CIBIL score as a part) reveals whether the person has ever defaulted on any repayment in the past.

Apart from easy approval of the loans, the CIBIL score also helps the borrowers get cheaper loans. For instance, on home loans, State Bank of India (SBI) offers interest rates on loans based on the credit score of the borrower. It normally offers regular home loan at 8.55 per cent for those having a CIBIL score above 800, 8.65 per cent to those having a score of 750-799, 8.75 per cent to those with 700-749 CIBIL score. Those having a CIBIL score of 650-699 can get the home loan at 8.85 per cent, and those with the 550-649 score can get it at 9.05 per cent.

So, in order to get the cheapest interest rate of 8.4 per cent from SBI, one has to have a CIBIL score of above 800.

Advertisement

How To Check CIBIL Score Online?

CIBIL provides one report a year without any charge. That can be checked online. Following are the steps through which you can check the CIBIL score:

1) Go to the official CIBIL website https://www.cibil.com/

2) Select ‘Get your CIBIL Score’

3) Click on ‘Click here’ to get your free annual CIBIL score

Advertisement

4) Type in your name, e-mail ID, and password. Attach an ID proof (passport number, PAN card, Aadhaar or Voter ID). Then enter your PIN code, date of birth, and also your phone number

5) Click on ‘accept and continue’

6) You will get a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number. Type in the OTP and select ‘Continue’

7) Select ‘go to dashboard’ and check your credit score

Advertisement

8) You will be redirected to the website, myscore.cibil.com

9) Click on ‘member login’ and once you log in, you can see your CIBIL score.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here