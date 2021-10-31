SBI Life Insurance Policy Holders Must Know About These Latest Updates

SBI Life Insurance is among the most reputable and trustable life insurance companies at present in India. The company continues to update its insurance policies to deliver a customer-friendly experience. Recently, the company has announced 4 important updates via its Twitter handle, “SBI Life Cares." On October 27, SBI Life Cares in their Tweet stated that fraudsters can trick the customers into revealing their insurance policy and other important details. They further said that if any customer experiences this, they are advised to report it on info@sbilife.co.in or call on the toll-free 1800 267 9090. This implies that the policy details are a confidential matter, which one should not disclose to others. People should be careful of who they share their policy details with.

https://twitter.com/SBILifeCares/status/1453237488600895498

Advertisement

In another tweet, SBI Life Cares revealed how customers can switch between funds in their SBI Life Insurance. The ‘Fund Switch’ option allows policyholders to transfer their investment between funds. Customers can also alter their premium allocation anytime and from anywhere.

After logging onto SBI’s customer self-service portal, policyholders are required to select the ‘Fund Switch’ option and proceed with their transaction.

https://twitter.com/SBILifeCares/status/1452870193424723970

SBI gives its customers the leverage to access their policy fund details at their own convenience. Customers have to simply login through their customer self-service portal or give a missed call 022 62458501. For more information, visit the official website

https://twitter.com/SBILifeCares/status/1450333507876651011

SBI Life Cares had also announced their “missed call service facility for real-time information on SBI Life policy." Policyholders are required to give a missed call on 022-62458501 to know their fund value. 022-62458502 in case they have not received the policy and 022-62458504 to get a premium paid certificate.

https://twitter.com/SBILifeCares/status/1440304722175430662

SBI has 947 offices, 18,236 employees, and a massive, effective individual operative platform of approximately 143,232 agents, 60 corporate agents. It has over 27,000 alliance branch offices, 108 brokers, and a ubiquitous insurance channel of 14 partners.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.