SBI Shares Hacks to Avoid Banking Frauds: Strong Passwords, Key Tricks You Must Know

SBI Digital Transaction: The State Bank of India, or SBI, on Monday shared a list of guidelines with its users while doing digital transactions. Carrying out payments on the internet has become one of the most preferred ways of transaction in India, with the government pushing the Digital India drive. However, digital transactions are not always safe if done the wrong way and hackers can easily access your information if your accounts are not secure enough. The country’s largest public sector lender SBI has therefore issued guidelines to stay protected while doing digital transactions.

“SBI has come up with a comprehensive digital security guidelines for customers on what should they do and what not to ensure their digital transactions are safe and secured," the lender said in a press release.

Here are some of the following things which the customers should remember regarding all the aspects of their digital banking, digital transactions, electronic payments and social media security.

Login Security:

SBI has come up with a number of suggestions through which users can keep their accounts secure while logging in.

- Try using unique and complex passwords

- Remember to change passwords frequently

- Never disclose, store or write down your user ID, passwords or PIN

- Remember, Bank never asks for your user ID/passwords/Card No/PIN/Passwords/CVV/OTP

- Disable ‘Auto Save’ or ‘Remember’ function in your device to avoid storing of user ID and passwords.

Internet Security:

Users were also advised to keep internet security in mind. Some of the suggestions are given below:

- Always look for “https" in the address bar of bank’s website

- Avoid performing online banking transactions at public places using open Wi-Fi networks

- Always logout and close the browser when you are done with your work.

UPI Security:

SBI has suggested ways to keep your UPI accounts secured too. Check them below:

- Try keeping your Mobile PIN and UPI PIN different and random

- Do not respond to any unknown UPI requests

- Always report those suspicious requests

- Always remember that a PIN is needed only for transferring amounts, not for receiving

- Instantly disable UPI service on your account if any transaction has happened without you doing it

Debit/Credit Card Security:

Debit and credit card frauds are very common in India. SBI has suggested ways to avoid them.

- Beware of your surroundings while performing ATM transactions through ATM machines or POS devices

- Cover the keypad while entering the PIN

- Always verify the authenticity of e-commerce websites before performing the transactions

- Manage your debit card transactions through online Banking

- Set a limit for card transactions at e-commerce platforms, POS and ATM both for domestic and international transactions

Mobile Banking Security:

Hackers can also access your internet or mobile banking information if these steps are not followed, as per SBI

- Strong passwords/ Biometric permission should be enabled on your phones/laptops/tablets

- Do not share your Mobile PIN with anyone

- Try using biometric authentication wherever feasible

- Do not download any unknown app suggested by strangers

- Applications should be downloaded only through official stores

- Regularly monitor the permissions of critical apps installed in your mobile and keep a track of unnecessary and unused apps

- Avoid connecting phones to public wireless networks

Social Media Security:

Social media frauds are one of the most common types of banking frauds. SBI has suggested ways to avoid them

- Confirm the identity of the person you are interacting with

- Do not share your personal/financial information on any social media platform

- Do not discuss confidential information in public places and on any social media platforms.

