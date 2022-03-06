SBI Warns Customers Against KYC Fraud: Suggests How to Keep Bank Account Safe

The State Bank of India frequently issues advisories, warning its customers against attempts of fraud. In hindsight, the proliferation of technology has opened various other portals for scammers to steal information and money from customers.

As a result, SBI, too, has revamped their advisory system to make their customers more aware and cognizant about various ways they can be scammed under their initiative “Yeh Wrong Number Hai." Recently, SBI warned its customers about clicking on embedded links in text messages asking to update their account details.

SBI also showed one of the text messages that people send to carry out fraudulent activities. The SMS shared by SBI read, “Dear customer, Your SBI Bank documents have been expired. Your account will be blocked in 24 hours. Please update your KYC in click here link." Then, busting the scamming trick, SBI, in the digital notice, stated, “SBI never asks you to update/complete your KYC by clicking on links embedded in an SMS. Stay safe & alert."

The tweet was laden with hashtags such as ‘#YehWrongNumberHai,’ ‘#SafeWithSBI,’ and #AmritMahotsav.’ The caption along with the tweet reads, “Here is an example of #YehWrongNumberHai, KYC fraud. Such SMS can lead to fraud, and you can lose your savings. Do not click on embedded links. Check for the correct shortcode of SB on receiving an SMS. Stay alert and stay #SafeWithSBI."

https://twitter.com/TheOfficialSBI/status/1499603530260176896

Actually, the embedded link in the text messages that mirror service messages from the State Bank of India is cryptic links that allow malevolent scammers to get access to the customer’s account details. As a result, they find a window through which they can transact a hefty amount of money.

Another such advisory was issued a few days earlier. It was regarding frauds that are executed using OTP (One-time Password), where fraudsters somehow retrieve OTP from customers and then scam them. “DO NOT SHARE YOUR OTP with a stranger or a person asking for a verification code for any purpose. It could be a fraud," read the digital advisory.

https://twitter.com/TheOfficialSBI/status/1497520570291798018

With these advisories being flashed at customers, the bank expects people to be more careful and conceal sensitive information at all costs.

