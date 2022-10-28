Some Easy and Quick Steps To Transfer an EPF Account Online

With the ever-growing digitisation and increasing connectivity, the world is becoming a global village in the truest sense of the phrase. From banking and education to jobs, every sector has been revolutionised. Another such change that has improved our lives is the online transfer of the Employee Provident fund account. There was a time when a person needed to visit an Employee Provident fund office to transfer money.

Now with the advent of the internet, EPF transfers can be done sitting in the comfort of homes. Here is the step-by-step guide to how you can transfer your PF account -

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Visit the EPFO website by clicking on this link: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface

You must enter your UAN and password to log in once you reach the portal website.

After logging in, select “One Member One EPF account (Transfer request)" under “online services."

Check your personal information and ‘PF account’ information for your current job (For the company you work at at the moment.)

Select “Get details" from the menu. When you do this, the information about your prior employment’s PF account will show up.

Next, decide which employer will sign the attesting documents—either the present employer or the former one.

Select “Get OTP" to get the OTP sent to the mobile number you registered with your UAN.

Enter the OTP in the space given and submit:

After submission, you have to wait. Your PF account will be legally transferred once the relevant documents have been attested by your new employer or your old one. Remember that within 10 days of submitting the online form, the employee must also provide the self-attested copy of the PF transfer request to the chosen company.

Advertisement

Additionally, this needs to be submitted in PDF format. The transfer to the new account with the present employer is then made after the employer digitally approves the PF transfer request. A tracking ID that can be used to trace the application online is generated. In certain circumstances, you might need to download the Transfer Claim i.e Form 13. Later, submit the form to the employer to finish the process.

Read all the Latest Business News here