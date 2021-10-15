Stock Market Calendar 2021: Is Stock Market Open Today? Know BSE, NSE, MCX Trading Hours

Indian stock markets — BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange of India) will remain closed on Friday, October 15, on the account of Dussehra. The equity segment, equity derivative segment and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segment will remain shut on October 15, according to the BSE holiday calendar. Commodity markets will be closed for morning session on October 15. The regular trading will take place in the evening session, according to schedule. For traders in commodities, Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will will be closed for the first between 9 am and 5 pm on Friday. It will open during the second half of the session 5 pm to 11.30 pm. Similarly, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) will be shut during the morning session between 9 am and 5 pm and will resume operations from 5 pm till 9 pm.

The stock market will also remain closed on October 16 and October 17 due to weekends. So, the equity bourses will reopen for trading only on Monday, after three days.

Sensex and Nifty recorded gainst for sixth straight session to hit a fresh record high on Thursday or October 14. The BSE Sensex closed above 61,000-mark for the first time. The 30-share index rose 568.90 points or 0.94 per cent to close 61,305.95. Sensex also marked its fresh intraday record of 61,353.25 during the day’s trade. On the Sensex, ITC was the top gainer followed by HDFC Bank, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and NTPC. On the other hand, TCS, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards. Similarly, the NSE Nifty surged 176.80 points or 0.97 per cent to a new lifetime closing high of 18,338.55. Nifty touched a new record of 18,350.25 during intraday.

Stock market rose to a new high on October 15 on improved macroeconomic data and positive global cues. The wholesale price-based inflation eased to 10.66 per cent in September, helped by moderating food prices even as crude petroleum witnessed a spike. Retail inflation in September too slowed to a five-month low of 4.4 per cent on moderating food prices.

There will be two stock market holidays in November on the the account of Diwali, according to BSE Calendar. The BSE, NSE will remain closed on Diwali Laxmi Pujan, November 4 (Thursday) and Diwali Balipratipada, November 5 (Friday).

There are 14 stock market holidays in 2021. The markets were closed for three days in April, highest in any month — Good Friday on April 2, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 and Ram Navami on April 21.

