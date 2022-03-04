Stocks to Watch Today: Vodafone, UPL, Indiabulls Housing, and Others

Indian benchmark indices are seen opening lower on Friday following the downtrend in SGX Nifty50 Futures. The Futures contract was down 0.6 per cent at 16,415 as of 6:31 am. The stock market extended selling for the second consecutive session yesterday with the benchmark indices falling a little more than six-tenth of a percent as oil prices hit nearly 10-year high amid ongoing Ukraine-Russia war. Banking & financials, auto, and FMCG stocks dragged the market lower. The BSE Sensex fell 366 points to 55,103, while the Nifty50 declined 108 points to 16,498.

Indiabulls Housing Finance

Capital markets regulator SEBI informed the company of non-compliance related to the availability of certain information on the website of the company and internal policy and directed the company to take corrective measures thereof and inform the stock exchanges in a month.

Wockhardt

The company will issue 3 rights shares for every 10 shares held. It will issue rights shares at Rs 225 per share. The rights issue will open on March 15 and close on March 22.

Axis Bank

The lender has signed an agreement with development consulting group IPE Global to provide finance of up to $150 million to health enterprises that would otherwise not have access to affordable debt financing.

SJVN

The state-owned hydroelectric power generation company has achieved financial closure for its 210 MW Luhri-1 hydro-electric project in Himachal Pradesh and 75 MW Parasaran solar power project in Uttar Pradesh. State Bank of India will provide Rs 1,537 crore, and Punjab National Bank, Dubai will provide Rs 319.04 crore for Luhri HEP and Parasaran Projects respectively.

Gabriel India

HDFC Asset Management Company through its schemes acquired additional 2.13 per cent stake via open market transactions on March 2. With this, its shareholding in the company stands at 9.17 per cent now, against 7.04 per cent earlier.

Vodafone Idea

The telecom operator said the board has approved fund raising of Rs 4,500 crore on a preferential basis, through its promoters. It has decided to issue more than 338.3 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 13.30 per share to Euro Pacific Securities, Prime Metals, and Oriana Investments Pte Ltd. The company has also received board approval for additional fund raising of Rs 10,000 crore via private placement or qualified institutions placement.

Themis Medicare: The company has received approval for its immunomodulatory antiviral drug Viralex from Drug Controller General of India. The drug will be used for treatment of COVID-19.

LT Foods

The consumer food company said its subsidiary LT Foods Americans Inc acquired 51 per cent stake in Golden Star Trading Inc along with its brand Golden Star. It also has a call option to further buy remaining 49 per cent stake at the end of three years.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

The firm has disbursed approximately Rs 2,733 crore of loans in February 2022, registering a 44 per cent YoY growth. The year-to-date total disbursement was Rs 23,632 crore, a growth of 42 per cent over same period last year. The collection efficiency remained stable at 98 percent for the month of February YoY. Asset quality has seen improvement due to positive trend in collections. The company is confident of meeting its commitment to bring the net Stage 3 below 4 per cent by year-end.

Vedanta

France-based financial services company Societe Generale sold 2,24,50,200 equity shares in the billionaire Anil Agarwal-owned company via open market transactions. These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 391.74 apiece.

