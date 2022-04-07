Supertech Insolvency: Homebuyers Need to Submit Claims to Get Money; How To Do It Online

Realty developer Supertech Limited has gone into insolvency after the National Company Law Tribunal, or NCLT, in the last week of March admitted a petition filed by the Union Bank of India for non-payment of dues. This order may impact as many as 25,000 homebuyers of Supertech projects who had booked apartments but yet to get possession. Piyush Singh, Partner at PSP Legal told moneycontrol.com, “The homebuyers who had booked their apartments with Supertech should not panic but immediately file their claim with IRP as required under the law."

The homebuyers of the National Capital Region (NCR), who had booked flats from the Noida-headquartered realty major, now have to submit their claims to the professional desk of insolvency resolution. This can be done by either visiting Supertech’s website or calling a helpline number and providing sufficient proof as asked.

Here is How Supertech Homebuyers in NCR can Submit Claims Online

a. Go to the link supertechlimited.com/public-announcement.php

b. Enter your user ID and password to login

c. If you do not have an account, provide details like name, email id and set a password. Then login as specified in Step ‘b’

d. You will see that some of your information like Project Name, Your Name, e-mail ID are already filled in

e. Ensure you provide all information as asked, and provide details that re compulsorily required

f. Upload all required documents in PDF formats and make sure that these do not exceed 500 kb in size

g. You can compress the PDF or upload only relevant pages if the document is more than 500 kb in size

h. Now, print the form and check all details carefully

i. After this, sign the printed form and then scan it. Now save it in PDF format again

j. If you change any information after this step, you must print the form and repeat the process mentioned in the previous step

k. This PDF file now must be uploaded to the claims management solution

l. Your claim can be saved in the draft status by uploading at least one document and form PDF, which you can edit later

m. After all the necessary documents are uploaded, you are required to submit the claim to the resolution professional

n. Your claim status will read as ‘submitted’ after all this is done

Alternatively, you can also call at the number on 8904039001 between 10 am to 6 pm to submit your claims.

The NCLT order has come as a disappointment to Supertech Limited, which has been in the news since the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of one of its projects in Noida. The tribunal had reserved its order in the case on March 17, 2022, after the one-time settlement proposed by Supertech Ltd was rejected by the bank and arguments were heard.

