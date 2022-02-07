Supertech Twin Towers' Demolition To Start in 2 Weeks, Know by When Homebuyers will Get Refund

The Supreme Court on Monday, February 7, said that the demolition of the controversial Supertech twin towers in Noida will begin within two weeks. According to reports, the top court has ordered the Noida Authority to sit on a meeting with concerned agencies within 72 hours to finalise the schedule for the demolition of Supertech Emerald Court Project twin towers.

“The CEO Noida shall take all necessary steps for observing directions of this court, work of demolition shall commence no later than two weeks from this order," the bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant ordered, as per a report by news agency PTI.

On January 12, the top court pulled up the builder for not complying with its orders to demolish the twin 40-story towers in sector 93 of Noida and warned that its directors will be sent to jail for “playing truant with the court".

Advertisement

On January 17, the Supreme Court had approved Supertech’s proposition for the finalisation of the agency to demolish the twin towers. The real estate firm had said that it had signed a deal with Edifice Engineering to demolish its ambitious 40-storeyed twin towers in Noida.

>When Will Homebuyers Get Back their Money?

In another ruling on Friday, January 21, the Supreme Court asked Supertech to refund the money with interest to all home-buyers who have invested in the project by February 28, extending the previous deadline of January 17. The apex court accepted the computation formula made by Amicus Curae Gaurav Agrawal, saying that it would be adopted to ascertain the amount due and payable. The bench, comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Bela Trivedi, rejected the formula suggested by Supertech.

“In our view, the refund which is due and payable arises from the judgement of this court. At this stage, when the court is exercising its contempt jurisdiction, it would be necessary to provide a solution that is consistent with the tenor of the main judgement, to effect a refund of the amounts which were paid by the home buyers together with interest as directed," said the bench.

Advertisement

It added that payments made towards refunds that have already been made shall be taken due note of in computing the balance which is due and payable. The top court also clarified that buyers who had not filed for contempt would also be eligible to get the refund amount with interest, at par with those who filed for contempt.

>Supreme Court’s August 31 Order

Advertisement

On August 31, the Supreme Court issued an order to Supertech for violating building norms and said that its twin towers under the Emerald Court project should be demolished within three months. The bench observed that there was collusion between Noida officers and the builders in facilitating the construction in violation of norms and the complicity of the Noida authorities was “writ large" in the present case.

However, the company did not follow the order and was pulled up again earlier in January, asking the company to make the refunds. The letter of intent was offered to Mumbai-based engineering company Edifice Engineering last week.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.