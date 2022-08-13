Supertech Twin Towers in Noida: How Demolition Will Take Place; Know Planning In Detail

Though the Supreme Court has allowed an extended deadline of August 28 with a bandwidth of seven days until September 4, the preparations to demolish Supertech’s twin 40-storey towers in Emerald Court project, located in Noida, are underway. Explosives have reached the spot, while the test blast of the buildings, namely Apex and Ceyane, has already been carried out.

What Is The Issue?

Located at Sector 93-A of Noida, the twin towers are close to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. One tower has a height of 103 metres, while another is around 97-metre tall. Together, both the towers have a built-up area of about 7.5 lakh square feet. The buildings violate the minimum distance requirement between them and were also built illegally without taking the consent of the individual flat owners as required under the UP Apartment Act.

As a result, in August 2021, the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the structures. Originally, the twin towers were to be razed by May 22, which was postponed.

How The Buildings Are Planned To Be Demolished?

Firstly, in the process of the demolition, ‘charging’ of the buildings will take place. It is a process to pack 3,700 kg of explosives into over 9,000 holes that have drilled into the tower’s concrete. It was to start on August 2. Supertech has roped in Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering to carry out the demolition of the towers.

The SC-appointed technical expert on Thursday also gave its approval for the rigging of Supertech’s twin towers with explosives. The approval of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) was the last approval needed for the charging — rigging of explosives inside the structures — of the twin towers located in Sector 93B here.

The explosives to be used for the demolition, which will be brought from Palwal (Haryana), will be a mix of dynamite, emulsions and plastic explosives. The waterfall implosion method will be used to bring down towers and the buildings will fall inward.

The blast of explosives will create a sharp burst of outward pressure and spread across the structure like a shockwave, shattering the concrete, resulting in the collapse of the building. As the buildings will create a dust balloon, they have been covered with black and white geotextile fibre.

The entire demolition will take place within 9-10 seconds, while the debris may take about 90 months to be removed.

About 1,400 residents will be evacuated before the demolition takes place. They will leave either a day before the demolition or just a few hours before the exercise begins.

Supreme Court’s Latest Deadline

The Supreme Court on Friday extended the deadline to demolish Noida twin buildings till August 28, with a bandwidth of seven days until September 4. The deadline was extended on account of technical reasons and due to weather conditions. Now, the demolition might take place by August 28, against August 21 earlier.

