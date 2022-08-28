Supertech Twin Towers in Noida: Travelling to Noida Today? Check Which Routes Will be Closed

Supertech Twin Towers in Noida: The Noida twin towers, built illegally by Supertech Ltd, are set to be razed at 2:30 pm sharp on August 28, which is today. Evacuation plans for residents, traffic roadmaps and managing the aftermath of the Noida twin tower demolition have been chalked out days prior to the event, which is set to be historic as it is the largest of its kind India has seen.

The Noida traffic police department has issued guidelines regarding the traffic movement on D-Day. If you are planning to cross the path today, here is what you need to know.

Noida Twin Tower Demolition: Traffic Management

All roads leading to the twin towers in Noida will remain diverted on Sunday while around 600 police officials, including traffic personnel, will be deployed for law and order duty. Police officials said they have issued an advisory and even Google maps will be updated for real-time traffic updates. Green corridors will be created to facilitate movement of emergency vehicles.

“While several routes especially those leading to twin towers will have diversions from morning till evening, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will stay closed between 2 pm and 3 pm," DCP (Traffic) Ganesh Saha said as he and DCP (Central Noida) Rajesh S briefed reporters about the preparations for August 28.

400 Policemen Brought on Duty for Noida Twin Tower Demolition

Around 400 policemen will be on duty, besides another 150 to 200 traffic personnel would be at work through the day. “We are trying that the expressway remains shut for the least amount of time, though Sunday afternoon already sees very low traffic volume. However, the diversions and traffic arrangements have been made in a way that there will be no bottleneck at all," Saha said.

“Also, around the two societies that have to be evacuated, moving of any vehicles inside will be prohibited from very early in the morning itself, while we will allow vehicles to move out of there till 7 am, he said.

Traffic Diversions on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway

The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, which is close to the twin towers, will remain unavailable for vehicular movement from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm on August 28. The routes leading to the twin towers will be diverted.

Traffic from Noida to Greater Noida through the Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from the Mahamaya flyover to Sector 37. These vehicles will have to take the route via City Centre and Sector 71 to reach their destinations.

Vehicles from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will have to take the Elevated Road Sectors 60 and 71, as they will be diverted to the elevated road from the Filmcity flyover.

Roads will not be available for traffic in front of Sector 82, which is located just before the Faridabad flyover of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Service Road. They will have to take the route via Gejha Point, Phase 2.

Cars and other vehicles coming from Greater Noida to Noida or Delhi will be diverted from Pari Chowk to Surajpur. They will have to take the road via Surajpur, Yamaha, Phase-2, or Bisrakh, Kisan Chowk.

Traffic from the Yamuna Expressway/Greater Noida to Noida/Delhi will be closed off in front of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Service Road at Sector 132. These vehicles will reach Sector 132 from Pusta Road to go to their destinations.

