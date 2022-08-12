Supertech Twin Towers in Noida: SC Extends Demolition Deadline Till August 28; Details Here

The Supreme Court on Friday extended the deadline for the demolition of Noida twin buildings till August 28, with a bandwidth of seven days until September 4, on account of technical delay and delay due to weather conditions. Earlier, the Supertech buildings were scheduled to be demolished on August 21. The test blast of the buildings, namely Apex and Ceyane, has already been carried out.

The apex court in August 2021 ordered the demolition of the structures as their construction violated the minimum distance requirement. They were built illegally without taking the consent of the individual flat owners as required under the UP Apartment Act.

The twin towers are located at Sector 93-A of Noida and close to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. While one tower has a height of 103 metres, another is around 97-metre tall. Both towers together have a built-up area of around 7.5 lakh square feet.

Originally, the 32-storeyed twin towers in Noida were to be razed on May 22, which was postponed. In the process of the demolition, ‘charging’ of the building will first take place. It is a process to pack 3,700 kg of explosives into over 9,000 holes that have drilled into the tower’s concrete. It was to start on August 2. Supertech has roped in Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering to carry out the demolition of the towers.

The Supreme Court-appointed technical expert on Thursday also gave its approval for rigging of Supertech’s twin towers with explosives. The nod of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) was the last approval needed for the charging — rigging of explosives inside the structures — of the twin towers located in Sector 93B here, they said.

The nearly 100-metre tall illegal structures, which were so far scheduled for demolition at 2.30 pm on August 21, have now been proposed to be demolished on August 28, a senior Noida Authority official told PTI. The proposal has been made in view of the reports of all stakeholders, including the Noida Authority, CBRI, developer Supertech, demolition firm Edifice Engineering and its South African partner Jet Demolition, on safety measures for the job, the official added.

However, the final decision on the date would be taken only after the hearing in Supreme Court on Friday over the matter, according to the senior officer. “The CBRI has given its approval to demolition firm Edifice Engineering to proceed with the charging process," another Noida Authority official said, requesting anonymity.

“The CBRI was satisfied with the responses related to safety measures after Edifice and Supertech agreed to have the structural audit of nearby buildings done before demolition of the twin towers," said the official. Supertech and Edifice, the official said, have assured the CBRI of putting all safety and risk mitigation measures in place in the Emerald Court and ATS Village societies, adjoining the twin towers.

More than 3,500 kg of explosive will be filled in around 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and shears of the skeletal structures of the twin towers.

(With inputs from PTI)

