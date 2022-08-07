Supertech Twin Towers: When, How Will Noida Buildings Be Demolished

As the scheduled date of August 21 for the Noida twin buildings demolition is approaching and just a fortnight away, the Noida Authority has conducted a meeting to discuss the status of the demolition plan of the Supertech towers. The test blast of the buildings, namely Apex and Ceyane, has already been carried out.

Why The Buildings Are Being Demolished?

The buildings are located at Sector 93-A of Noida and close to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. While one tower has a height of 103 metres, another is around 97-metre tall. Both towers together have a built-up area of around 7.5 lakh square feet. In August 2021, the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the structures as their construction violated the minimum distance requirement. They were built illegally without taking the consent of the individual flat owners as required under the UP Apartment Act, as per the top court.

Date and Timing of Demolition?

Advertisement

As per the court order, the demolition will be carried out on August 21 at 2.30 pm. Though the building demolition is scheduled for August 21, the Supreme Court has set a deadline of August 28.

In an application filed by Supertech before the Supreme Court on July 29, the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) said it has sought information regarding the blast design, test blast, ground vibration, dust cloud, vibration monitoring report, and post-demolition debris assessment. It has also sought the structural audit report with respect to nearby buildings.

The 32-storeyed twin towers in Noida were to be razed on May 22, which was postponed.

How Demolition Will Take Place?

‘Charging’ of the building will first take place. It is a process to pack 3,700 kg of explosives into over 9,000 holes that have drilled into the tower’s concrete. It was to start on August 2. Supertech has roped in Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering to carry out the demolition of the towers.

The Noida Authority also conducted a meeting with stakeholders on Saturday (August 7) and discussed the demolition plan.

Advertisement

Last month, a detailed discussion on the progress report of the demolition of the illegal twin towers was held on Tuesday with representatives of Supertech, Edifice Engineering, UP Pollution Control Board, Fire Department and the local police in attendance. The meeting was chaired by Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari. The demolition of the twin towers in Sector 93A comes following an order of the Supreme Court which declared the structures illegal.

In January, the SC approved the proposition for Edifice Engineering, finalised by the Noida Authority. Supertech signed a contract with the agency. Supertech then said it had awarded a letter of intent related to the demolition of its illegal twin towers to a Mumbai-based firm. On receiving the letter, Edifice Engineering had sought pollution and environment-related clearances from the Noida Authority. The company said the letter of intent had been awarded to demolition expert firm Edifice Engineering under the supervision of real estate consultant CBRI and the Noida Authority, in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here