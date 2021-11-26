Tarsons Products Listing on BSE, NSE Today: Time, Listing Price, Share Price, Key Details

Tarsons Products Ltd share will hit the bourses on Friday. Tarsons Products Ltd is all set to get listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at 10 am November 26. Tarsons Products initial public offering (IPO) saw an overwhelming response from the investors when it had opened for subscription earlier this month. Tarsons Products IPO was subscribed 77.49 times over the 1.08 crore shares that were on offer.

Tarsons Products IPO received bids of over 84.02 crore shares against the total issue size of over 1.08 crore shares, according to the data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed. The quota reserved for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 115.77 times. The portion set aside for non institutional investors was booked 184.58 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 10.56 times.

Healthy response from the investors, company’s future expansion plan and decent premium in the grey market indicate a hefty listing for

Tarsons Products Ltd. Commenting on the listing gains, Abhay Doshi, founder at UnlistedArena said, “The IPO of Tarsons Products Limited got a decent response from the participants despite priced on higher side. Strong growth prospects along with decent margins made the issue attractive. In my view, the issue should reward investors on listing and it may list somewhere around ₹800 to ₹850 translating around 20 per cent gains, which are reasonable."

Started in 1983, Tarsons Products is an Indian Labware company. It is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing of ‘consumables’, ‘reusables’ and ‘others’ including benchtop equipment, used in

various laboratories across research organizations, academia institutes,

pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, diagnostic companies and hospitals. It manufactures a range of quality labware products that helps advance scientific discovery and improve healthcare. It has a diversified product portfolio with over 1,700 SKUs across 300 products

