Tata Group to Follow Four Theme Approach in 2022; Know Details of IT Major's Strategy

Tata Group is all set to move to a four-theme approach as its strategy in 2022. Addressing the employees in a new year message, Tata Sons’ Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that going forward, the group will focus work on four themes: digital, new energy, supply chain resilience and health. He added that the group was already adapting to these changes, and signs were really encouraging.

Chandrashekaran mentioned that the shift to the four-theme approach will be beneficial for the group’s business and new pilot projects, ranging from 5G to TataNeu and Tata Electronics. He thanked the employees for their contribution in the past year and added that Tata Group had not only performed financially well, but also managed to execute its transformation agenda.

Calling the acquisition of Air India as the ‘most important milestone’,Chandrasekaran looked back at the year and reflected the success of the ‘3S strategy’. The approach of Simplify, Synergise and Scale’ helped the Tata Group grow financially while working on reducing carbon footprint and promoting its companies to benefit from revolutionary new technologies.

Advertisement

Chandrasekaran hoped for an exciting year in 2022 for the Indian economy and Tata group’s contribution to it. He said, “We have come a long way, but we must press on with our transformation. In the next year, the IMF predicts the Indian economy will grow by 8.5%, well above the global average of 4.9%. We must keep pushing ourselves to be simpler, more sustainable, and more technologically advanced."

The Tata Group chairman also warned against the dangers of the pandemic and said that the world needs to learn to live with the coronavirus. He mentioned that business and society should work to prepare for outbreaks and new variants as the spread of Omicron rises.

Chandrasekaran lauded India’s vaccine policy and said while the program had created a vast wall of protection, people should not let the guards down. He also advised people to take the booster shots as and when they become available.

The chairman concluded the message with new year greetings for the employees and their families.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.