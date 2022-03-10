Tata Tele Business Services Collaborates With Kisan King; Offers Advanced Cloud Communication Suite

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), one of the leading digital solutions providers, has joined hands with A2Z Agri Technology Pvt Ltd to offer them their cloud-based communication suite called Smartflo Solutions. A2Z Agri Technology Pvt Ltd is also known as Kisan King which is a platform that offers solutions and assistance to farmers in increasing the per acre yield and minimising the input cost.

Kisan King is a state-of-the-art platform that is trying to revolutionise the agriculture space and make farmers more equipped with knowledge of the latest solutions and techniques in farming. The platform assists the farmers at every step of the process ranging from sowing to harvest through a telephony-based consultation. In addition, Kisan King also provides the last-mile delivery service by providing branded yet affordable products pertaining to Nutrition, Seeds, and Crop protection.

Tata Tele Business Services is now collaborating with Kisan King and offering them Smartflo Solutions to revamp their communication and make it more efficient than it already was. With Smartflo solutions, Kisan King will be able to have hassle-free inbound and outbound calling facilities. In addition, Kisan King will be able to give their crop advisors to work from remote locations without losing efficiency.

Advertisement

Dnyandev Warade, director, A2Z Agri Technology Private Limited, said that Smartflo solutions will help them enhance team collaboration and flexibility among their crop advisors and sales team. “Our goal is to enable farmers to have a better yield by providing them assistance on their queries in real-time. TTBS Smartflo solutions ensures a faster, smoother, and streamlines call flow system," said Warade, in a press release. In addition to this, Warade also admitted to having maintained a higher call take-up rate as the local language IVR resulted in farmers contacting them more promptly and easily.

“It is our endeavour to partner with Kisan King and support them with our innovative Smartflo solution, in their larger mission to help improve the yield and lives of farmers," said Manny Singh, Vice President, Tata Teleservices. Smartflo Solution can be set up very quickly and requires no additional installation charges. “At TTBS we are focused to bring in technological solutions that can help businesses reach and make an impact even at grass-root levels," Singh added.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.