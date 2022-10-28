CBDT Extends Due Date For Filing Form 26Q For July-September 2022; Deadline For Other TDS Forms Unchanged

Form 26Q Deadline: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date till November 30 for filing the TDS statement for the July-September 2022 quarter for payments other than salary. The original deadline was October 31. The income tax department, however, said due date for filing of other TDS Forms for the quarter remains unchanged as October 31.

“Considering the difficulties in filing of TDS statement in the revised and updated Form 26Q, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date of filing of Form 26Q for the second quarter of Financial Year 2022-23 from 31st October, 2022 to 30th November, 2022," the income tax department has said.

Form 26Q contains details of the total amount paid and tax deducted on such payments during a quarter. It is used for payments made other than salary.

In another tweet on Friday, it said the “due date for filing of other TDS Forms for the quarter July-September 2022 remains unchanged as October 31, 2022".

AMRG & Associates Director (Corporate & International Tax) Om Rajpurohit told news agency PTI that taxpayers have been experiencing a number of technical issues recently, including challan mismatches, challan verification failures and auto adjustments of challans, which made it impossible to file a TDS return on Form 26Q.

“CBDT has acknowledged it, extending the deadline by one month and giving tax deducters a much-needed reprieve. However, no such exemption is offered for TDS returns that apply to transactions involving salaries (Form 24Q) and non-residents," Rajpurohit added.

On Wednesday, the government also extended the deadline for filing income tax returns by businesses till November 7 for the assessment year 2022-23. The last date for filing ITR by companies who are required to get their accounts audited was October 31.

The CBDT, the apex decision-making body in matters of income and corporate tax, in the notification had said that as it had last month extended the deadline for filing audit reports, the ITR filing due date has also been extended. “CBDT… extends the due date of furnishing of Return of Income under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act for the Assessment Year 2022-23, which is October 31, 2022… to November 7, 2022," the CBDT notification said.

