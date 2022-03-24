Ericsson India to Get Rs 349-crore Tax Refund After HC Directs I-T Dept

Providing relief to Ericsson India, the High Court of Delhi has directed the income tax department to release a refund of Rs 349 crore which is related to the assessment year 2018-19, according to a report.

The court set aside an order by the income tax department to withhold the refund to the company under Section 241A of the Income Tax Act, according to the ET report.

The HC noted that the company had earlier approached the court with a similar grievance, which was regarding I-T refunds for assessment years 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19.

With respect to a case related to AY 2017-18, the court had also asked the tax department to issue the refund in six weeks and give a detailed reason for withholding it. After the court order, the department refunded Rs 561.72 crore, including interest till May 2020, in respect of AY 2017-18.

However, a fresh order was passed by the assessing officer. It said the company may have to bear a tax liability in the range of Rs 500 crore in AY 2018-19. Therefore, the refund sought of Rs 349 crore was denied.

