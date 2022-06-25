GST Compensation Levy Extended Till March 2026, Says Govt in New Notification

The central government has extended the Goods and Service Tax (GST) compensation levy till March 2026, a notification showed on Friday, June 24. However, this compensation window extension is not for states, the notice said. The GST compensation levy extension has been facilitated to repay the borrowing made in past to pay promised compensation to states.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 12 read with section 8 of the Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Act, 2017 (15 of 2017), the Central Government on the recommendations of the Council hereby makes the following rule," read an extraordinary gazette from the finance ministry on Friday.

“The period for levy and collection of cess under sub-section (1) of section 8 of the Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Act, 2017 shall be upto the 31st March, 2026," further read the gazette.

Advertisement

The extension has been ordered to repay the borrowing made in the past to pay the promised compensation to states. The GST levy extension will also help in paying Compensation to states due for the month of May and June 2022.

The levy of GST compensation cess on certain goods and services had already got an extension till March 2026 to make up for the borrowings and arrears of compensation paid to states over the last two financial years.

In 2017 while rolling out the regime, the Centre had assured a GST revenue growth of 14 per cent per year for a period of five years up to June 30, 2022, in a bid to get all states on board with the new rule that subsumed most state-level levies. The Centre had said that any shortfall will be met from the compensation cess fund for these five years.

(Details to be added soon)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.