GST Council Meet LIVE Updates: GST Council Defers Proposal to Levy 28% GST on Online Gaming, Casinos

From policymakers to taxpayers to common man — all are eagerly waiting for the outcome of the 47th Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council meeting on Wednesday. Several key issues have been discussed in the two-day GST Council meeting — rationalisation of GST rates, ease of compliance for the taxpayers, extending the term of the National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) and compensation to states. Read More
While suggesting a uniform tax rate and valuation method for these activists, the Group of Ministers, headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, said for the purpose of levy of GST, no distinction should be made in these activities merely on the ground that an activity is a game of skill or of chance or both, PTI reported earlier.
The Group of Ministers (GoM) has been given 15 more days to iron out the issue of the valuation mechanism of online gaming, casinos and race courses and submit the report, Karnataka chief minister added.
GST Council deferred the proposal to levy 28 per cent GST on casinos, online gaming, casinos and lottery, said Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
States ruled by Opposition parties have demanded that either the revenue sharing formula under the GST regime should be changed or the compensation period should be extended by five years, amid concerns over revenue losses, PTI reported.
Several states have urged the Centre to extended the deadline for compensation beyond June 30,2022. The coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted the balance sheets of several states in the last two years. Hence, the states want compensation to continue.
While introducing GST regime in 2017, the Centre assured to compensate the states at a fixed rate for the next five years for revenue loss. The GST Compensation to States Act provided for release of compensation based on 14 per cent year-on-year growth. The period ends on June 30, 2022.
GST Council is likely to discuss two key issues on the second day of the 47th GST Council meeting
1) Compensation to states beyond June 30
2) Levying 28% GST on online gaming, casinos and race courses
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the second day of two-day GST Council meeting on Wednesday. GST Council met on June 28-29 after a gap of six months.
GST Council brought pre-packaged and labelled food items such as wheat flour, puffed rice, curd/lassi/buttermilk and paneer under the GST regime, according to sources. The council approved a proposal to levy a 12 per cent tax on hotel rooms charging below Rs 1,000 per day. The GST Council also decided to impose a five per cent GST without input tax credit on hospital rooms with rent above Rs 5,000, excluding intensive care units (ICUs).
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.