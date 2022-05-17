GST Portal Glitch: GST Filing Deadline for April Likely to Get Extended; Know Details

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) on Tuesday said that it is considering a proposal to extend the deadline for GST (Goods and Services Tax) filing for the month of April, owing to a technical glitch faced by Goods and Services Tax Network. The government, according to the CBIC, has directed Infosys to take care of the matter at the earliest. Software giant Infosys has been given the responsibility to handle tax portals of the government, including the GST portal and the income tax portal.

The CBIC said a technical glitch has been reported by Infosys in generation of April 2022 GSTR-2B and auto-population of GSTR-3B on portal. “A technical glitch has been reported by @Infosys_GSTN in generation of April 22 GSTR-2B & auto-population of GSTR-3B on portal. Infosys has been directed by Govt for early resolution. Technical team is working to provide GSTR-2B &correct auto-populated GSTR-3B at the earliest," it said in a tweet.

“Considering the difficulties faced by taxpayers in filing their GSTR-3B for the month of April 2022, a proposal to extend the due date of filing GSTR-3B for April 2022 is under active consideration. Inconvenience caused to the taxpayers is regretted," the CBIC said in another tweet.

As per PTI, GSTR-2B statement is usually made available to businesses on the 12th day of succeeding month, based on which they can claim ITC while paying taxes and filing GSTR-3B. GSTR-3B is filed in staggered manner between 20th, 22nd and 24th of every month for different categories of tax payers.

This comes after the GSTN had issued an advisory two days back over incomplete GSTR-2B. “It has been noticed that in a few cases, certain records are not reflected in the GSTR-2B statement for the period of April 2022. However, such records are visible in GSTR-2A of such recipients. The technical team is working to resolve this issue for the impacted taxpayers and generate fresh GSTR-2B at the earliest," it had said in the advisory.

“In the interim, affected taxpayers interested in filing GSTR-3B are requested to file the return on self-assessment basis using GSTR-2A," the GSTN had said.

The government in 2015 had awarded Infosys a Rs 1,380 crore contract to build and maintain the GST system. However, GST portal glitches have often been reported by taxpayers across the country.

