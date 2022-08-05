ITR Refund: Filed ITR? Know How to Check Refund Status, When You Will Get It

ITR Refund AY 2022-23: The due date to file income tax return, or ITR for AY 2022-23, has ended on July 31. However, the process is not over yet, as the income tax department will soon issue refunds claimed by taxpayers in their ITR filing. Those who have filed their ITR for AY 2022-23 on time will now wait for their income tax refunds, which is issued to taxpayers only when they pay higher taxes than the actual liabilities. Therefore, it is important to file ITR to get these refunds.

How Long Does it Take to Get ITR Refunds?

Sometimes, the taxpayer has to pay more taxes than they are actually liable for. For example, if advanced tax or tax deducted at source (TDS) is more than the tax that the individual is due to pay, he or she can claim an income tax refund. Income tax refunds are issued to ensure that you get back any extra income that you have paid the government.

The process to get income tax refunds has become easier with the government shifting to the online mode to pay the same. The time taken for income tax refund is usually 20-45 days after ITR has been processed, provided that you have filed your income tax return and verified the same on time. However, if the amount that is to be received is less than Rs 100, the income tax department does not credit it to your bank account. In such cases, the amount is adjusted against future income tax refunds. The income tax department in a press note in 2012 said “the demands of less than Rs 100 would not be enforced but liable for adjustment against future income tax refunds. Practically, it has been seen that income tax refund amount of less than Rs 100 is not processed and credited into individual’s bank account by income tax department."

How to Check Income Tax Refund Status

Step 1: Assessees can check the income tax refund status online through the income tax e-filing website — incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. They will need their PAN and Aadhaar details apart from the registered mobile number to receive the OTPs.

Step 2: Once the taxpayer opens the www.incometax.gov.in portal, he or she will have to log in to the account using PAN details, OTP and by entering the Captcha.

Step 3: Once logged in, the taxpayer has to click on the e-file option.

Step 4: From there, one needs to go to the income tax returns tab and click on the View Filed Returns option

Step 5: The taxpayer can check the status of the latest filed ITR from there

Step 6: Click on View Details options from where you will be able to check the status of your income tax refund.

