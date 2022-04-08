TCS, HCL, Infosys, Cognizant Work From Home to End? Know About IT Firms' Future Working Model

Even as the coronavirus cases in the country have come down to a large extent, information technology (IT) companies have started encouraging their employees to return to offices. Tata Consultancy Services and HCL are opting for the hybrid model, while Cognizant and Infosys are planning for the employees’ phased return to the office.

TCS has said, “As the situation with respect to COVID-19 improves across the globe and now that majority of our associates and their families are vaccinated, we are transitioning into a hybrid mode of working, with our associates choosing to spend time at both, office premises and working remotely. We will be getting our employees back to offices in the coming months."

The company is encouraging its associates to return to their respective offices, and the senior-management-level executives have started working from offices regularly. “Our offices around the world are following all social distancing & COVID 19 protocols, implemented around the beginning of the pandemic, and are extremely safe for employees to work out of. We look forward to see our campuses bustling with young energy in the coming months across all our global offices spread across 46 countries."

Advertisement

Another IT major HCL Tech said, “One of our top priorities is the safety and well-being of our employees and their families. We also remain deeply committed to maintaining our business normalcy, thereby ensuring uninterrupted services to our clients. Currently, we are monitoring the situation and continue to operate in a hybrid model."

TCS also said the company remains committed to adopting its futuristic and path-breaking 25X25 model. It added that this model will require not more than 25 per cent of the company’s associates to work from an office at any given point in time, and they need not spend more than 25 per cent of their time in the office.

“But, an important part of the journey to the 25/25 model is to first bring people back to physical offices and gradually transition into the hybrid work model," TCS said.

Advertisement

On the occasional operating zones (OOZ) and hot desks, the company said it has set up agile work seats worldwide, which allow its associates to work and engage with fellow team members from any TCS office.

“Our agile workspace is intelligent, automated, and cloud-based digital infrastructure that is adaptable to accommodate evolving safety policies and regulations, resilient to the onslaught of cyberattacks and supports work-from-anywhere operating models. Additionally, we have set up Occasional Operating Zones (OOZ) and hot desks, it said.

IT major Infosys has also said it plans a “phased return to office", motivating its employees to just attend office in person for a day or two per week.

Advertisement

Infosys Executive Vice-President and Head (HR) Richard Lobo has said the company expects a hybrid model in which about 40-50 per cent of employees are likely to work from office after subsequent phases of return to office.

Another tech company Cognizant has also said earlier that it is planning to return to the office in a phased manner.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.