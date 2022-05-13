TCS, HCL, Infosys Work From Home Plans: Hybrid Model For Long Term; Hirings To Pick Up

Even as the COVID-19 situation in the country is under control and the cases have started showing a declining trend, information technology (IT) may continue with their plans on the work from home. Most IT companies, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and HCL, are planning to opt for the hybrid model of work when it comes to calling employees back to the office.

The companies were encouraging their staff members to join the office physically, but when the Covid-19 cases started increasing recently, the firms watched the situation closely waiting for the government directives.

TCS has said it is rolling out ’25X25 model’ and setting up occasional operating zones (OOZ) and hot desks for its employees. This model will require not more than 25 per cent of its associates to work from an office at any given point in time, and they need not spend more than 25 per cent of their time in the office.

It has said, “But, an important part of the journey to the 25/25 model is to first bring people back to physical offices and gradually transition into the hybrid work model." The company looks forward to seeing its campuses bustling with young energy in the coming months across all our global offices spread across 46 countries.

The company remains committed to adopting our futuristic and path-breaking 25X25 model, it said. “We will be getting our employees back to offices in the coming months. We are already starting to encourage our associates to return to their respective offices. Senior management level executives have started working from offices regularly."

Other major IT firms like Infosys, Cognizant and HCL Tech are also shifting to the hybrid model and are planning employees’ phased return to the office. “We also remain deeply committed to maintaining our business normalcy, thereby ensuring uninterrupted services to our clients. At present, we are monitoring the situation and continue to operate in a hybrid model," an HCL spokesperson said.

Tata Consultancy Services’ Hiring Plan

TCS has said that going forward, its hiring momentum will be similar to the last fiscal. “The company is starting the year with a hiring target of 40,000 and will step it up if need be during the year," said TCS Chief Operating Officer N G Subramaniam has said earlier.

In 2021-22, the company’s attrition stood at 17.4 per cent, compared with 7.3 per cent a year ago. Even during the December 2021 quarter, TCS attrition was 15.3 per cent. The TCS management said that though on the last-twelve-months (LTM) basis, the numbers are high; on an incremental basis, the numbers are coming down.

Both TCS and Infosys in total made 61,000 campus hires in the financial year 2020-21. This increased multifold in FY22 and is likely to continue. TCS and Infosys hired 1 lakh and 85,000 freshers, respectively, in FY22.

